📅 Family Pro Wrestling Night in Donnellson

The Village of Donnellson is hosting the Midwest Wrestling Coalition for a live pro wrestling show on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 407 Jefferson St., Donnellson, IL 62019.

Enjoy an action-packed, family-friendly night featuring wrestlers Carson Drake, Dalton McKenzie, Mario Pardua, and Lillith Khan.

Date: November 14, 2026

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

First bell: 7:00 p.m.

Location: 407 Jefferson St., Donnellson, Illinois 62019

Grab your friends or kids and make it a fun night out cheering on your favorites in the ring!