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📅 Family pro wrestling night in Donnellson Nov. 14
2 days ago
📅 Family Pro Wrestling Night in Donnellson
The Village of Donnellson is hosting the Midwest Wrestling Coalition for a live pro wrestling show on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 407 Jefferson St., Donnellson, IL 62019.
Enjoy an action-packed, family-friendly night featuring wrestlers Carson Drake, Dalton McKenzie, Mario Pardua, and Lillith Khan.
- Date: November 14, 2026
- Doors open: 6:00 p.m.
- First bell: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: 407 Jefferson St., Donnellson, Illinois 62019
Grab your friends or kids and make it a fun night out cheering on your favorites in the ring!
More Info: Live Pro Wrestling in Donnellson | Great Rivers & ...
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