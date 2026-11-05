Riverview’s Own Dr. Marie Dona: Psychiatry That Takes Its Time

A Riverview psychiatrist on why she built a practice where patients are treated like family.

If you've ever seen a psychiatrist, you may know the feeling. Fifteen minutes, a refill, and you're back in the parking lot wondering if anyone really listened. Dr. Marie R. Dona, MD, PMH-C, built Dona Wellness Clinic to be the opposite of that.

How she got here

Dr. Dona trained in Philadelphia. She was Chief Resident in general psychiatry at Albert Einstein Medical Center, then Chief Fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Along the way she worked in emergency rooms, inpatient units and outpatient clinics, so she's seen mental health at every level of need.

When it was time to settle down, she moved to the Tampa area to be closer to family. That idea of family stayed with her. She opened Dona Wellness Clinic in Riverview so patients could be cared for the way you'd want your own family cared for: welcomed, listened to and taken seriously.

Looking at the whole person

Dr. Dona is board-certified in adult psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and obesity medicine, and she holds a certification in perinatal mental health (PMH-C). It's an unusual mix, and it shapes how she practices. Anxiety can throw off sleep and appetite. Some medications affect weight. Pregnancy and postpartum bring hormone shifts that can change how you feel day to day. She looks at how those pieces fit together instead of treating each one separately.

She's also careful about prescriptions. She would rather go slow and get it right than prescribe quickly. When it makes sense, she uses pharmacogenetic testing like GeneSight and Genomind, which looks at how your genes may affect the way your body handles certain medications. For many patients, that means less guesswork and fewer rounds of trying something that doesn't work.

What the clinic offers

Psychiatric evaluations for children, teens, adults, couples, and people who are pregnant or postpartum

ADHD and autism evaluations , with standardized testing, detailed reports, and ADOS-2 testing when it's needed

Physician-led weight management built around long-term metabolic health

Therapy that draws on CBT, psychodynamic and supportive approaches, depending on what works for you

Care that fits your life

Most visits happen over secure video, so patients in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. can see Dr. Dona without fighting traffic or taking half a day off work. Limited in-person appointments are available at the Riverview office.

Maybe you're a parent worried about your child. Maybe you're a new mom who doesn't feel like herself, or an adult who's tried a few medications and still isn't feeling better. Either way, Dr. Dona's goal is the same: get to know you, figure out what's really going on, and build a plan together.

To learn more or schedule a visit, go to donawellnessclinic.com.