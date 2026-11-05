Dolton Park District hosts senior Thanksgiving lunch

The Dolton Park District will host a senior Thanksgiving celebration on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Lester L. Long Fieldhouse, 14700 Evers St., Dolton, IL 60419. Seniors can enjoy food, live entertainment, and fellowship, and admission is $10.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dolton Park District