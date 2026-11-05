Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Dolton

Dolton Park District hosts senior Thanksgiving lunch

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cjfpe_1GpeTBBn00

The Dolton Park District will host a senior Thanksgiving celebration on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Lester L. Long Fieldhouse, 14700 Evers St., Dolton, IL 60419. Seniors can enjoy food, live entertainment, and fellowship, and admission is $10.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dolton Park District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments