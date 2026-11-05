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Dolphins release full injury report ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Lions
By Dolphin Nation,7 days ago
The Miami Dolphins got Jaylen Wright back on the practice field Thursday as Kadyn Proctor completed another full session ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions. Wright improved from no participation Wednesday to limited work Thursday with a quadriceps injury, according to Miami’s official injury report. Proctor, listed with a concussion, was a full participant for the second straight day.