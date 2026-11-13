Photo Credit: @journeyswithjagger/Instagram

Sauerkraut is having a rather relaxed day on the shelter floor when a visitor comes along, and he seems delighted to have someone to greet. The German Shepherd mix is lying flat on his back, belly up on the cold concrete, until he spots the person outside his kennel. His tail starts wagging, and he soon gets up on his hind legs, stretching his nose toward the mesh for a closer hello. A video shared by @journeyswithjagger catches the whole exchange. The shelter dog is lying in his kennel when a human stops for a visit, but the visitor ends up getting quite a cheerful welcome.

Shelter dog surprises human with something so ‘precious’ during a visit in his concrete kennel

The grey concrete kennels at North Central Animal Shelter make for a rather plain setting, but Sauerkraut brings plenty of life to his little corner. The video text says, “POV: You just stumbled upon something so precious…” The camera moves closer, revealing Sauerkraut stretched out on his back, looking perfectly at ease on the floor. Then he notices the volunteer. His tail starts wagging, and he quickly gets to his feet.

He stands on his hind legs and reaches his snout toward the visitor, eager to get closer. In the next shot, the volunteer is petting his head, and Sauerkraut stays standing to soak up the attention. For a shelter dog spending his days in a kennel, a visit from a friendly human seems to be a very welcome change of pace.

The post’s caption begins, “I’ve never seen a dog act like this in their kennel ever…” It goes on to introduce Sauerkraut as a “really lovely boy” who enjoys affection and playing fetch. Volunteers also say he seems potty-trained. He’s six years old, weighs 45 pounds, and is listed as an available German Shepherd Dog at North Central Animal Shelter.

The video has collected 3.3K likes, and the comments are full of people hoping Sauerkraut gets the home he deserves. One viewer pictured him lounging on a couch, while another wished they had the room and time to welcome him into their family. Others simply urged someone to meet him.

Sauerkraut is waiting at North Central Animal Shelter, 3201 Lacy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031. Anyone interested in meeting him can call LA Animal Services at 888-452-7381 or visit laanimalservices.com for adoption details.

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