Photo Credit: @goroshek.life / Instagram

There’s nothing more heart-melting than seeing a fur baby sharing a sweet moment with a baby. This video captured an adorable Golden Retriever seeing the baby reach for him and making the cutest move without hesitating for even a second.

On November 13, the owner of the fur baby took to Instagram to share the video through the account @goroshek.life. It has gone viral since then, gaining 276K likes on Instagram as of now.

Golden Retriever responds to the baby’s affection with a tender moment of his own

This heartwarming video on Instagram showcased a cute Golden Retriever responding to the baby’s affection with a tender moment of his own. The video has melted the hearts of many people across social media, as they can’t get enough of the fur baby’s precious reaction to the kid’s undeniable pure love.

The Instagram video began by giving a closer look at the Golden Retriever and the baby sitting right beside each other. As the clip went on, viewers could see the baby trying to show affection to the dog. The kid tried reaching out to the fur baby to give him loving pets. Soon the dog realized that the baby wanted to hold onto him. He moved closer to the baby so that the little one could reach him.

The way the fur baby looked at his human sibling with love in his eyes will melt anyone’s heart. The Golden Retriever gave the little one little kisses and snuggles. The video will bring a smile to anybody’s face.

In the comments section of the video, fans have been expressing their thoughts and views on the baby and the dog’s beautiful bond. “This doggie is an angel..I am crying watching this..how much he must be loving you to love your baby like this,” gushed one admirer.

The post Golden Retriever Sees Baby Reach for Him & Makes the Sweetest Move Without a Second Thought appeared first on DogTime.