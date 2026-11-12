Photo Credit: @adventuringwithkaia/Instagram

This Golden Retriever brings her favorite toy whenever her grandpa comes home, wanting to greet him in the most special way possible. Meet Kaia, an adorable fur baby who loves her mom and dad dearly. However, she holds a special place in her heart for her grandpa and leaves no stone unturned in making him feel loved in the sweetest manner possible.

Golden Retriever makes sharing her favorite toy part of welcoming Grandpa

This Golden Retriever loves sharing her favorite toy with her grandpa. Kaia is a one-year-old pup who enjoys all the things dogs typically love. She adores playing outdoors, having pup cups, enjoying treats, and spending time with her favorite humans. Kaia shares a sweet bond with her grandpa, and the moment she realizes he is coming home, she can barely contain her excitement.

It is common to see dogs waiting by the door for their favorite humans to return. But Kaia does something a little different. She does not simply wait for her grandpa to come home and shower her with cuddles and kisses. Instead, she welcomes him with a very special gift, keeping a plushie with her whenever he arrives.

The video by @adventuringwithkaia shows her grandpa climbing the stairs as Kaia wags her tail furiously, jumping with joy, and holding the plushie in her mouth. She excitedly makes her way toward him, ready to share the joy of their reunion. It almost seems as though she has been saving this little treasure just for him.

For Kaia, the toy is more than just something to play with. It has become a special part of her routine with her grandpa. She doesn’t mind sharing her favorite toy with her grandpa at all. Her pet parent shared that Kaia and her grandpa love each other dearly. She jokingly added that, between all the kisses, snuggles, and treats, she fears she may no longer be Kaia’s favorite person.

The post Golden Retriever Has a Special Greeting for Grandpa & It Comes With Her Favorite Toy appeared first on DogTime.