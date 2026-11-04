Shelter Dog Desperately Scratches at Kennel Gate, Showing How Heartbreaking Waiting for a Home Is

Photo Credit: @homeward_pet / Instagram

Benicio’s scratching is the detail that catches the eye, but the bigger story is how long he’s been waiting for someone to take him home. This Mastiff mix has spent months at Homeward Pet Adoption Center, where staff say he greets people with affection despite a difficult start. A video shared by @homeward_pet shows the shelter dog trying to scratch at his closed kennel gate, then trying to find a way out near the bottom. A reassuring pat from a person nearby helps for a moment, but he soon returns to the gate. Outside in the yard, though, he seems much more at ease.

Shelter dog up for adoption scratches at the kennel gate like he desperately wants to leave

The person filming reaches out to give Benicio a reassuring pat, but he soon returns to the gate. He paws at the metal bars, scratches at them again, then lowers his nose to sniff along the bottom, apparently checking whether there’s another way out. It’s a tough scene to watch, especially knowing how long he’s been waiting.

The good news is that Benicio gets some time outside, and his whole demeanor seems to change. On a leash in the yard, he sniffs the grass, follows interesting scents, and takes in the sounds around him. He looks much more settled with room to explore.

His backstory makes his wait even harder to hear about. Homeward Pet says Benicio arrived after someone found him with hundreds of porcupine quills in his face. Despite that ordeal, the shelter describes him as charming, silly, playful, and affectionate with people who stop by. He even has a little tail nub that wags with all its might when he meets someone.

Benicio is a large Mastiff mix who would do best in a quiet, dog-experienced home with teens or adults. He needs a home without cats or other small animals, and the shelter recommends slow introductions with dogs because his comfort around them is unknown. Apartment or condo living isn’t suitable for him. His adoption fee has been waived, and his adoption process may involve more than one shelter visit. Homeward Pet also welcomes foster inquiries at foster@homewardpet.org.

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