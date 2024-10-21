7 Best Outdoor Dog Beds for Your Pooch — Top Picks in 2024

Dogs love lounging in the backyard and they’d also love to accompany you on a camping trip — to do all this, they require an outdoor dog bed to rest comfortbably. By purchasing one of the best outdoor dog beds, you can make a difference in your pet’s life by providing them with comfort, protection, and safety. With features like durability, breathability, elevation, and a pet-friendly design, these dog beds can help your pup press ‘Pawse’ and relax with you outdoors!

We understand that all dog breeds may have different sleep preferences, so choosing the right bed can be a difficult process. To make bed shopping easier, we have curated a buying guide that will help you choose the best outdoor dog bed according to your furry friend’s sleeping style.

Dogs should sleep outside only if pet parents feel it is important for them to stay together while on a trip, or if they’re camping or hiking. Otherwise, our experts suggest that they stay indoors — it may not be very healthy for them to always sleep outside, and this way, it also isn’t possible for dog owners to take good care of their pets when they sleep outside.

However, they can lounge outside for fresh air, or to rest after they play, but If they do sleep outside, proper care must be taken, and outdoor dog beds can significantly help with this.

What to Look for in an Outdoor Dog Bed?

The following are a few things to look for in an outdoor bed before you invest in one:

Ease of Cleaning

An outdoor dog bed should be easy to clean. The best ones are those that come with removable covers, which can be washed in machines or manually.

Material

One must look for outdoor dog beds made of materials like polyester, memory foam, etc. The material chosen will depend on the requirements of your pet. Also, outdoor dog beds should be water-resistant, chew-proof, and durable.

Size

It is no surprise that not one size fits all. So, it’s best if you keep your pet’s size in mind while choosing an outdoor dog bed.

Design

A well-designed outdoor dog bed can help your four-legged companion stay relaxed. So, choose a bed design that allows your pet to unwind better. For example, a breathable design can promote air circulation and an orthopedic design can help with your dog’s joint health.

Portability

Portability is very important, as you need to carry such beds outside. So, lightweight materials are better. Also, if the beds are foldable and easy to store, then portability becomes easier.

The Best Outdoor Dog Beds to Buy in 2024

We aim to bring you closer to the most suitable options for your four-legged companion, ensuring that they feel relaxed, secure, and comfortable when staying out for long hours.

While creating this list, we considered quality, functionality, and durability, bringing you the top-rated products because your pet deserves the best!

Coolaroo the Original Cooling Pet Bed

Bedsure Elevated Cooling Cot

Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed

SUPERJARE Outdoor Dog Bed with Canopy

Pet Craft Supply Calming Outdoor Bed

PawHut Wicker Dog House Outdoor Bed

K&H Pet Products Bolster Dog Cot

Why We Love

Travel-friendly

100% recyclable

Lightweight material

Flexible dog hammock design

Free of harmful lead and phthalate chemicals

Available in a variety of colors and sizes

But…

The fabric might not be very smooth

Coolaroo’s elevated dog beds are the ultimate solution to keep your pooch comfortable when spending time outside. It is crafted with Coolaroo’s signature fabric, which is highly breathable and promotes air circulation, keeping your dog cool .

The bed comes with a removable cover that makes it super easy to clean. This fabric is chosen with your pet’s safety in mind, as it is eco-friendly and GREENGUARD certified. The raised design helps your pet get relief from joint pressure and keeps them away from dirt, ticks, etc.

Why We Love

Easy to clean

Travel-friendly

Weather-resistant

Quick to assemble

Provides excellent support

Keeps your pet cool and comfortable

But…

The mesh isn’t replaceable

This Bedsure Elevated Cooling Cot is known for its design, which keeps the airflow going. It is made of Teslin mesh, which is sturdy enough to resist your fur baby’s chewing and scratching. Embedded in a lightweight metal frame, the cot can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes.

Despite being lightweight, it can carry up to 85 pounds of weight. The height is perfect, and it is easy for all dog breeds to climb onto. If you are looking for a bed that can be placed near the pool, this one is good to go, as it can dry easily and is effortless to clean.

Why We Love

Easy to clean up

Washable cover

Suitable for all breeds

CertiPUR-US Certified Foam

Zippered cover for easy access

Available in multiple sizes and colors

But…

May not be the best for scratchers

The Furhaven dog bed is the best choice for your pet’s orthopedic needs. It is a traditional mattress covered with polyester canvas. With its egg crate design and foam base, it is a brilliant option for improving air circulation and supporting your pooch’s joints.

The prime features of this dog bed are its gusseted sides, which offer appropriate height and high-loft support for a cozy lounging experience . For enhanced support, the bed comes with a non-obtrusive step-on design. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the fabric used to cover this bed is low-maintenance.

Why We Love

Anti-skid feet

Canopy is detachable

Comes with a carry bag

Sun-resistant and water-proof

Keeps up the airflow underneath

Has a support bar underneath to keep it steady

But…

It may not be easy to attach and detach

If your pet loves to relax outside, then this bed from SUPERJARE should be your top pick. It is designed with a breathable fabric embedded in a steel frame, making it durable. The best feature is its canopy, which offers shade and protection for your furry friend .

This outdoor dog bed has an elevated design and 49.0″L x 36.5″W x 41.7″ dimensions. It is easy for your pet to reach you and relax. It is also lightweight and travel-friendly, so you can carry it to your porch, beach, or any camping trip.

Why We Love

Machine washable

Available in 2 sizes

UV-treated material

Pet-friendly style

Travel-friendly design

High-quality construction

But…

It might not be suitable for aggressive scratchers

This comfy mattress-like bed from Pet Craft is all you need to keep your canine cozy when you wish to experience the beauty of nature with them. It is a premium-quality bed that is easy to wash and keep clean. Plus, it is made of fade-resistant polyester, which wicks away water for longer durations.

The material is pet-safe, so you do not need to worry about your canine’s safety and comfort. Also, it is suitable for dogs of all sizes , which makes it a great choice in every household. What makes it worth it for your pet is the extra padding that contributes to comfort and support. Not to forget, the channeled liner keeps the stuffing in place, making it an excellent option for all dogs.

Why We Love

Mold doesn’t grow easily

Functional and stylish

Available in several colors

Comes with a removable cushion

Cushion has a water-resistant cover

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

But…

It may not be suitable for large dogs

PawHut’s outdoor dog house has a unique design made from PE rattan, which is largely used in crafting exceptional outdoor furniture. Dog beds made from PE not only look good but are also durable and comfortable for fur babies.

This outdoor dog bed comes with a canopy design that offers shelter and adds a touch of distinctiveness to your canine’s outdoor house. The bottom part is elevated and provides protection from moisture, rain, and extreme temperatures .

Why We Love

Covers are machine washable

Has slip-resistant rubber feet

Water-resistant mesh center

Good for dogs of all sizes

Helps relieve pets from joint stress

Extra covers are available in multiple colors

But…

The bolsters are not chew-proof

K&H Pet Products presents this dog cot bed, which lends a luxurious feel to your four-legged companion. It is made out of heavy-denier fabric that is water-resistant and keeps your pet comfortable. This cot sits on a lightweight metal frame that elevates it and helps your pet stay grounded away from dirt, ants, ticks, etc.

The dog bed’s cover and bolster are removable and can be washed as and when needed. Its lightweight design makes it apt for the outdoors. Interestingly, the bed has a mesh center that helps your pet stay cool and comfortable in hot temperatures .

How We Chose the Best Outdoor Dog Beds?

We at DogTime.com have chosen these outdoor dog beds based on our hands-on testing and in-depth research. We consulted veterinarians and dog owners to select the best ones. They are made by top brands that cater to pets’ needs, making their experience one that’s comfy. You can purchase one of these options and give your pet a lovely experience.

FAQ

What is the best outdoor bedding for dogs?

Coolaroo, the Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed, is one of the best outdoor bedding for dogs. It is lightweight, travel-friendly, and comforting for pets. Its hammock design helps your pet rest well.

Do outside dogs need a bed?

Dogs do not need a bed if they spend little time outside. However, if they spend a lot of time outside with their owners, having a bed can be beneficial.

Where should a dog sleep outside?

A dog must not sleep outside unless it is on a short trip. When on short trips or spending time outside, a dog should sleep in an outdoor dog bed.

Is it healthy for dogs to sleep outside?

It is not healthy for dogs to sleep outside. However, if you consider your pet’s safety and make preparations for them to rest and stay comfortable, they can sleep outside, assisting their owners.

What material is best for dogs to lay on?

Canvas is the best material for dogs to lay on. Cotton canvas is comfortable, keeps your pet cool, and is easy to wash. Memory foam is also good for dogs with orthopedic issues, as it can support joints. Ultra-soft materials are appropriate for small dogs.

The post 7 Best Outdoor Dog Beds for Your Pooch — Top Picks in 2024 appeared first on DogTime .