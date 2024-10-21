Open in App
    • DogTime

    7 Best Outdoor Dog Beds for Your Pooch — Top Picks in 2024

    By Neha Tiwari,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOMXy_0wGBySss00

    Dogs love lounging in the backyard and they’d also love to accompany you on a camping trip — to do all this, they require an outdoor dog bed to rest comfortbably. By purchasing one of the best outdoor dog beds, you can make a difference in your pet’s life by providing them with comfort, protection, and safety. With features like durability, breathability, elevation, and a pet-friendly design, these dog beds can help your pup press ‘Pawse’ and relax with you outdoors!

    We understand that all dog breeds may have different sleep preferences, so choosing the right bed can be a difficult process. To make bed shopping easier, we have curated a buying guide that will help you choose the best outdoor dog bed according to your furry friend’s sleeping style.

    Should Dogs Sleep Outside?

    Our Top Picks

    Our Curation Process

    Things to Consider

    Our Top Pick Reviews

    FAQs

    Should Dogs Sleep Outside?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Uiux_0wGBySss00
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Dogs should sleep outside only if pet parents feel it is important for them to stay together while on a trip, or if they’re camping or hiking. Otherwise, our experts suggest that they stay indoors — it may not be very healthy for them to always sleep outside, and this way, it also isn’t possible for dog owners to take good care of their pets when they sleep outside.

    However, they can lounge outside for fresh air, or to rest after they play, but If they do sleep outside, proper care must be taken, and outdoor dog beds can significantly help with this.

    What to Look for in an Outdoor Dog Bed?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH8fF_0wGBySss00
    Photo Credit: R. Tyler Gross | Getty Images

    The following are a few things to look for in an outdoor bed before you invest in one:

    Ease of Cleaning

    An outdoor dog bed should be easy to clean. The best ones are those that come with removable covers, which can be washed in machines or manually.

    Material

    One must look for outdoor dog beds made of materials like polyester, memory foam, etc. The material chosen will depend on the requirements of your pet. Also, outdoor dog beds should be water-resistant, chew-proof, and durable.

    Size

    It is no surprise that not one size fits all. So, it’s best if you keep your pet’s size in mind while choosing an outdoor dog bed.

    Design

    A well-designed outdoor dog bed can help your four-legged companion stay relaxed. So, choose a bed design that allows your pet to unwind better. For example, a breathable design can promote air circulation and an orthopedic design can help with your dog’s joint health.

    Portability

    Portability is very important, as you need to carry such beds outside. So, lightweight materials are better. Also, if the beds are foldable and easy to store, then portability becomes easier.

    The Best Outdoor Dog Beds to Buy in 2024

    We aim to bring you closer to the most suitable options for your four-legged companion, ensuring that they feel relaxed, secure, and comfortable when staying out for long hours.

    While creating this list, we considered quality, functionality, and durability, bringing you the top-rated products because your pet deserves the best!

    Best Overall Best Cooling Best Orthopedic Best Elevated Best Lightweight Best Design Best for All Sizes
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUiqx_0wGBySss00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wrPR_0wGBySss00

    BEST OVERALL

    Coolaroo the Original Cooling Pet Bed

    BEST COOLING

    Bedsure Elevated Cooling Cot

    BEST ORTHOPEDIC

    Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G19N8_0wGBySss00

    BEST ELEVATED

    SUPERJARE Outdoor Dog Bed with Canopy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABWFz_0wGBySss00

    BEST LIGHTWEIGHT

    Pet Craft Supply Calming Outdoor Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4CMX_0wGBySss00

    BEST DESIGN

    PawHut Wicker Dog House Outdoor Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsE0v_0wGBySss00

    BEST FOR ALL SIZES

    K&H Pet Products Bolster Dog Cot

    BEST OVERALL

    Coolaroo the Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFYiW_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Travel-friendly

    100% recyclable

    Lightweight material

    Flexible dog hammock design

    Free of harmful lead and phthalate chemicals

    Available in a variety of colors and sizes

    But…

    The fabric might not be very smooth

    Coolaroo’s elevated dog beds are the ultimate solution to keep your pooch comfortable when spending time outside. It is crafted with Coolaroo’s signature fabric, which is highly breathable and promotes air circulation, keeping your dog cool .

    The bed comes with a removable cover that makes it super easy to clean. This fabric is chosen with your pet’s safety in mind, as it is eco-friendly and GREENGUARD certified. The raised design helps your pet get relief from joint pressure and keeps them away from dirt, ticks, etc.

    BEST COOLING

    Bedsure Elevated Cooling Cot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZZol_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Easy to clean

    Travel-friendly

    Weather-resistant

    Quick to assemble

    Provides excellent support

    Keeps your pet cool and comfortable

    But…

    The mesh isn’t replaceable

    This Bedsure Elevated Cooling Cot is known for its design, which keeps the airflow going. It is made of Teslin mesh, which is sturdy enough to resist your fur baby’s chewing and scratching. Embedded in a lightweight metal frame, the cot can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes.

    Despite being lightweight, it can carry up to 85 pounds of weight. The height is perfect, and it is easy for all dog breeds to climb onto. If you are looking for a bed that can be placed near the pool, this one is good to go, as it can dry easily and is effortless to clean.

    BEST ORTHOPEDIC

    Furhaven Water-resistant Orthopedic Dog Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5ZhC_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Easy to clean up

    Washable cover

    Suitable for all breeds

    CertiPUR-US Certified Foam

    Zippered cover for easy access

    Available in multiple sizes and colors

    But…

    May not be the best for scratchers

    The Furhaven dog bed is the best choice for your pet’s orthopedic needs. It is a traditional mattress covered with polyester canvas. With its egg crate design and foam base, it is a brilliant option for improving air circulation and supporting your pooch’s joints.

    The prime features of this dog bed are its gusseted sides, which offer appropriate height and high-loft support for a cozy lounging experience . For enhanced support, the bed comes with a non-obtrusive step-on design. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the fabric used to cover this bed is low-maintenance.

    BEST ELEVATED

    SUPERJARE Outdoor Dog Bed with Canopy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVHxW_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Anti-skid feet

    Canopy is detachable

    Comes with a carry bag

    Sun-resistant and water-proof

    Keeps up the airflow underneath

    Has a support bar underneath to keep it steady

    But…

    It may not be easy to attach and detach

    If your pet loves to relax outside, then this bed from SUPERJARE should be your top pick. It is designed with a breathable fabric embedded in a steel frame, making it durable. The best feature is its canopy, which offers shade and protection for your furry friend .

    This outdoor dog bed has an elevated design and 49.0″L x 36.5″W x 41.7″ dimensions. It is easy for your pet to reach you and relax. It is also lightweight and travel-friendly, so you can carry it to your porch, beach, or any camping trip.

    BEST LIGHTWEIGHT

    Pet Craft Supply Super Snoozer Calming Outdoor Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dp1Tn_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Machine washable

    Available in 2 sizes

    UV-treated material

    Pet-friendly style

    Travel-friendly design

    High-quality construction

    But…

    It might not be suitable for aggressive scratchers

    This comfy mattress-like bed from Pet Craft is all you need to keep your canine cozy when you wish to experience the beauty of nature with them. It is a premium-quality bed that is easy to wash and keep clean. Plus, it is made of fade-resistant polyester, which wicks away water for longer durations.

    The material is pet-safe, so you do not need to worry about your canine’s safety and comfort. Also, it is suitable for dogs of all sizes , which makes it a great choice in every household. What makes it worth it for your pet is the extra padding that contributes to comfort and support. Not to forget, the channeled liner keeps the stuffing in place, making it an excellent option for all dogs.

    BEST DESIGN

    PawHut Wicker Dog House Outdoor Bed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzBAY_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Mold doesn’t grow easily

    Functional and stylish

    Available in several colors

    Comes with a removable cushion

    Cushion has a water-resistant cover

    Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

    But…

    It may not be suitable for large dogs

    PawHut’s outdoor dog house has a unique design made from PE rattan, which is largely used in crafting exceptional outdoor furniture. Dog beds made from PE not only look good but are also durable and comfortable for fur babies.

    This outdoor dog bed comes with a canopy design that offers shelter and adds a touch of distinctiveness to your canine’s outdoor house. The bottom part is elevated and provides protection from moisture, rain, and extreme temperatures .

    BEST FOR ALL SIZES

    K&H Pet Products Bolster Dog Cot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7DjU_0wGBySss00

    PHOTO CREDIT: AMAZON

    Why We Love

    Covers are machine washable

    Has slip-resistant rubber feet

    Water-resistant mesh center

    Good for dogs of all sizes

    Helps relieve pets from joint stress

    Extra covers are available in multiple colors

    But…

    The bolsters are not chew-proof

    K&H Pet Products presents this dog cot bed, which lends a luxurious feel to your four-legged companion. It is made out of heavy-denier fabric that is water-resistant and keeps your pet comfortable. This cot sits on a lightweight metal frame that elevates it and helps your pet stay grounded away from dirt, ants, ticks, etc.

    The dog bed’s cover and bolster are removable and can be washed as and when needed. Its lightweight design makes it apt for the outdoors. Interestingly, the bed has a mesh center that helps your pet stay cool and comfortable in hot temperatures .

    How We Chose the Best Outdoor Dog Beds?

    We at DogTime.com have chosen these outdoor dog beds based on our hands-on testing and in-depth research. We consulted veterinarians and dog owners to select the best ones. They are made by top brands that cater to pets’ needs, making their experience one that’s comfy. You can purchase one of these options and give your pet a lovely experience.

    FAQ

    What is the best outdoor bedding for dogs?

    Coolaroo, the Original Cooling Elevated Pet Bed, is one of the best outdoor bedding for dogs. It is lightweight, travel-friendly, and comforting for pets. Its hammock design helps your pet rest well.

    Do outside dogs need a bed?

    Dogs do not need a bed if they spend little time outside. However, if they spend a lot of time outside with their owners, having a bed can be beneficial.

    Where should a dog sleep outside?

    A dog must not sleep outside unless it is on a short trip. When on short trips or spending time outside, a dog should sleep in an outdoor dog bed.

    Is it healthy for dogs to sleep outside?

    It is not healthy for dogs to sleep outside. However, if you consider your pet’s safety and make preparations for them to rest and stay comfortable, they can sleep outside, assisting their owners.

    What material is best for dogs to lay on?

    Canvas is the best material for dogs to lay on. Cotton canvas is comfortable, keeps your pet cool, and is easy to wash. Memory foam is also good for dogs with orthopedic issues, as it can support joints. Ultra-soft materials are appropriate for small dogs.

