    Paws 4 Purpose Launches New Pet Chip Scanning Station in North Carolina Town

    By Namrata Padhee,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Kh9U_0wByEAXS00
    (Photo Credit: @Swansboro-NC / Facebook)

    North Carolina non-profit organization Paws 4 Purpose recently launched its pet chip scanning station in Swansboro. It is the fourth station by Paws 4 Purpose that allows companion animals to reunite with their owners as soon as possible. Two more stations will soon be installed in Onslow County, with the organization having yet to reveal the other locations.

    How the chip scanning station helps reunite pets with their owners

    The chip scanning station was launched to help pet owners reunite with their beloved furry friends. Paws 4 Purpose expects the stations to help with shelters that often have an overcapacity. The microchip scanning will be made available to the community. This allows citizens to scan lost pets themselves without having to seek help from animal shelters.

    According to The Daily News , the initiative was first launched in July. After seeing an overwhelmingly positive response, the North Carolina non-profit organization launched several other locations. Every furry companion scanned and reunited with their owner is a spot available for another animal in need. Thus, the initiative should help ease the strain on animal shelters across North Carolina.

    The functioning of the pet chip scanning station is pretty straightforward. One must first take the lost companion animal to the microchip scanning station. The instructions are available at the location and it is completely free of cost, encouraging everyone to participate in the initiative.

    Following a quick scan, the station will help the individual contact a microchip company. They will help connect the person to the pet parents, after which the owners can happily reunite with their furry companions. However, if a microchip isn’t found after the scanning, the station provides all the information needed to help the individual do the right thing.

    The latest pet chip scanning station was tested by the Chief Treat Testing Officer of the Swansboro Fire Department, Riggs. The pup helped ensure the station was operational so citizens could start using it to help pets reunite quickly with their owners.

    The post Paws 4 Purpose Launches New Pet Chip Scanning Station in North Carolina Town appeared first on DogTime .

