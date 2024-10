‘Colorful Chaos Contained’: Dog Poops ‘Rainbow’ After Mistakenly Eating Orbeez

A dog learned the hard way that Orbeez beads are NOT tasty treats after its owners had to bring him to the emergency vet and poop ‘rainbows’.

The video of the dog pooping ‘rainbows’, posted by user @larenmciaren , has since gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 70 million views and 6 million likes.

“Just another day in the ER,” @larenmciaren’s caption read. She also reassured everyone that the video was taken and uploaded with permission from the owner.

According to the original uploader, a veterinary technician, the dog was rushed to Animal Urgent Care (AUC) in Arvada, Colorado.

AUC also shared the clip on their Facebook page saying, “As Orion has quickly learned, Orbeez are NOT the kind of rainbow that a dog should taste!”

Orbeez are known to expand when they are hydrated, so they expanded while they were in Orion’s Gi tract.

The dog was then rushed to the emergency vet where an x-ray confirmed he “had consumed a large quantity” .

According to AUC, the Orbeez that Orion was pooping in the video was only about 25% of the total quantity he ate. And the rest had to be surgically removed.

“He ate a LOT. A whole dry bag of Orbeez. And they literally hydrated in his GI tract. The next poop there was more ‘material'”

TikTok user larenmciaren also reassured viewers that Orion is now on the road to recovery after his surgery.

She wrote in a TikTok comment, “Accidents happen and dogs are quick y’all! He needed surgery to remove the rest, but he’s on the road to recovery.”

Some users who saw the video also took note at how skinny the dog looked. But TikTok user larenmciaren and AUC both clarified that Orion was recently adopted and has amazing new dog parents.

AUC wrote in a comment, “It’s worth noting that Orion was recently adopted and has AMAZING new owners. He is a lucky boy and we know he is in the best hands.”

Orbeez are very dangerous, not only to children but also, to dogs.

As a matter of fact, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that these water beads have caused nearly 7,000 emergency room visits across the country from 2018 to 2022.

In pets, Orbeez can cause intestinal blockages. And prolonged exposure and repeated ingestion can lead to other serious health problems such as pancreatitis, liver damage, and even seizures.