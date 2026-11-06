15 Signs Your Dog Trusts You Completely and 5 That Show They’re Still Wary

Understanding the unique bond between humans and dogs can be both heartwarming and enlightening. Dogs are known for their loyalty and affection, but how do you know if your furry friend truly trusts you? Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship, and dogs, like humans, exhibit signs of trust and wariness. Let’s delve into the subtle cues that indicate your dog sees you as their trusted companion, as well as those that may suggest they still have reservations.

1. Relaxed Body Language

1. Relaxed Body Language (image credits: pixabay)

One of the most telling signs that your dog trusts you is their overall body language. A relaxed dog will have a soft gaze, a wagging tail, and may even present a slightly open mouth, as if smiling. Their ears will be in a natural position rather than pinned back or overly alert. This relaxed demeanor signifies that your dog feels safe and secure in your presence. It’s akin to how we humans unwind when we’re around those we trust, letting our guard down and feeling at ease.

2. Seeking Physical Closeness

2. Seeking Physical Closeness (image credits: pixabay)

Dogs are pack animals by nature, and seeking closeness is a clear indicator of trust. If your dog chooses to snuggle next to you on the couch or sleep in your bed, they’re showing they feel safe with you. This behavior is similar to how we, as humans, often feel comforted in the presence of loved ones. Dogs will often lean against you or rest their head on your lap, signaling they not only trust you but also enjoy your company.

3. Making Eye Contact

3. Making Eye Contact (image credits: pixabay)

Direct eye contact is a powerful sign of trust in the canine world. When your dog looks into your eyes with a soft, calm gaze, it’s their way of bonding with you. This is a deeply intimate gesture, akin to humans sharing a meaningful look. It’s been shown that mutual gazing between dogs and their owners can increase levels of oxytocin, the “love hormone,” in both parties, further solidifying the bond.

4. Following You Around

4. Following You Around (image credits: pixabay)

A dog that follows you from room to room is demonstrating trust and attachment. They see you as a leader and want to be near you, much like a child who feels secure in the presence of a parent. This behavior indicates that your dog doesn’t want to miss out on any adventure or experience with you, reinforcing their view of you as a trusted figure.

5. Playful Behavior

5. Playful Behavior (image credits: unsplash)

Playtime is not just about fun; it’s a display of trust. When your dog engages in play, whether it’s fetching a ball or playfully wrestling, they’re showing they feel secure with you. Dogs often exhibit a “play bow,” a posture where their front legs are lowered, and their rear is raised, inviting you to join in the fun. This shows they are comfortable letting their guard down around you.

6. Sharing Their Toys

6. Sharing Their Toys (image credits: pixabay)

Dogs are naturally protective of their possessions, so when they willingly bring you their favorite toy, it’s a significant sign of trust. It’s their way of including you in their world and offering a piece of what they cherish. This act is comparable to a child sharing their favorite toy with a friend, demonstrating a deep level of comfort and connection.

7. Turning Their Back

7. Turning Their Back (image credits: pixabay)

It may seem counterintuitive, but when a dog turns their back to you, it’s a sign of trust. This vulnerable position shows that they do not see you as a threat. Much like humans showing their back to someone they trust, dogs do so to indicate they feel safe and secure in your presence. It’s a testament to the confidence they have in you as their protector.

8. Showing Their Belly

8. Showing Their Belly (image credits: wikimedia)

When a dog rolls over and exposes their belly, they’re displaying a high level of trust. The belly is one of the most vulnerable parts of a dog’s body, and this gesture indicates they feel safe enough to expose it to you. It’s an invitation for a belly rub, but more importantly, it’s a profound sign of their trust in you.

9. Calmness During Grooming

9. Calmness During Grooming (image credits: pixabay)

Grooming requires a dog to remain still and allow you to handle them, which can be a vulnerable experience. A dog that trusts you will remain calm and cooperative during grooming sessions. This behavior mirrors the trust we place in someone when we let them cut our hair or perform other personal tasks.

10. Bringing You “Presents”

10. Bringing You “Presents” (image credits: pixabay)

While it may not always be pleasant, when your dog brings you a “gift” such as a stick or even something from the yard, it’s a sign of trust and affection. They’re showing they want to share something they find valuable with you. It’s a parallel to a friend bringing you a surprise gift, emphasizing the bond and trust between you.

11. Responding to Your Commands

11. Responding to Your Commands (image credits: pixabay)

Trust plays a crucial role in a dog’s willingness to follow commands. A dog that responds promptly and positively to your instructions shows they trust your leadership. This obedience is not just about training; it’s about the confidence they have in your guidance, much like how a team follows a trusted leader.

12. Seeking Comfort When Scared

12. Seeking Comfort When Scared (image credits: wikimedia)

When your dog is frightened, do they run to you for comfort? If so, it’s a clear sign of trust. They see you as a source of safety and reassurance. This behavior is similar to a child seeking solace from a parent during a thunderstorm, highlighting the deep bond and trust they have in you.

13. Gentle Nuzzling

13. Gentle Nuzzling (image credits: wikimedia)

A dog that nuzzles or nudges you with their nose is expressing affection and trust. This behavior is akin to a gentle touch or hug from a loved one. It’s their way of saying they feel safe and secure with you, often inviting a reciprocal show of affection.

14. Eating Freely in Your Presence

14. Eating Freely in Your Presence (image credits: pixabay)

Eating is a vulnerable activity for animals. A dog that feels comfortable eating in your presence is demonstrating trust. They believe you will not pose a threat or disturb them. This trust is similar to dining with friends or family, where there’s a shared sense of safety and camaraderie.

15. Licking You

15. Licking You (image credits: wikimedia)

While it might be a bit soggy, licking is a sign of affection and trust from your dog. It’s their way of grooming you, much like they would with another dog they trust. This behavior is comparable to a kiss or a warm embrace, showing they feel an emotional connection with you.

16. Avoiding Eye Contact

16. Avoiding Eye Contact (image credits: wikimedia)

On the flip side, if your dog frequently avoids making eye contact, it might indicate wariness. Avoidance can stem from fear or discomfort, signaling that they may not fully trust you yet. Dogs, like humans, will often look away when they feel uncertain or apprehensive.

17. Tucked Tail

17. Tucked Tail (image credits: wikimedia)

A dog with a tucked tail is a clear sign of anxiety or fear. This posture suggests they’re not entirely comfortable or trusting of their environment. It’s a sign that they might still be wary of you or their surroundings, much like a person crossing their arms when feeling uneasy.

18. Excessive Barking or Growling

18. Excessive Barking or Growling (image credits: wikimedia)

If your dog frequently barks or growls at you, it may indicate distrust. This vocalization is a form of communication, expressing their discomfort or fear. Just as humans raise their voices when feeling threatened, dogs use barking as a way to signal their unease.

19. Cowering or Hiding

19. Cowering or Hiding (image credits: wikimedia)

When a dog cowers or hides, it often means they’re feeling threatened or insecure. This behavior suggests they do not yet trust their environment or those within it. It’s akin to a person retreating to a safe space when feeling overwhelmed or frightened.

20. Reluctance to Approach

20. Reluctance to Approach (image credits: wikimedia)

A dog that hesitates to approach you is likely still wary. If they keep their distance or seem hesitant to come when called, it indicates they may not fully trust you yet. This hesitancy can be compared to someone keeping their distance when they’re unsure of another’s intentions.

In conclusion, understanding these signs can deepen the bond between you and your dog. While trust takes time to build, recognizing and respecting these cues will help nurture a loving and trusting relationship. By being attentive and patient, you can help your dog feel secure and cherished, creating a lifelong companionship.