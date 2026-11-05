🏭 Dodson, LA Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Dodson’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and don’t mind PPE and shift schedules. If you’re comfortable around machines and want steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: JELD-WEN, Inc.

JELD-WEN, Inc. Location: Dodson, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the finish line making door skins: running equipment, changing saw blades, stacking and packaging, and helping keep the line clean and running. This role is very safety-focused, with clear rules, PPE, and training, plus competitive pay and benefits from a global door and window manufacturer.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Production Specialist – JELD-WEN

Employer: Arclin USA

Location: Winnfield/Dodson area, LA

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level chemical production role making resins and formaldehyde, loading/unloading tankers and railcars, and doing basic lab checks (pH, titrations, etc.). Good fit if you’re okay with rotating shifts, can lift 50 lbs, and want to build skills in a highly regulated, safety-first chemical plant.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.