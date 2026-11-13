📅 Reserve Dodgeville park shelters for 2027 starting Jan 4

Planning a reunion, birthday, or group picnic next year? Park shelter reservations for 2027 open on Monday, January 4, 2027.

Shelters can be rented by city residents, non-residents, civic groups, and commercial groups.

How to reserve

Make reservations online through RecDesk (you’ll need to create an account).

(you’ll need to create an account). Or pay cash or check at the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 410 E Leffler St, Dodgeville, WI 53533 (you’ll still use RecDesk for the account).

at the (you’ll still use RecDesk for the account). Reservations are first come, first served and can be made starting the first working day in March for that calendar year.

and can be made starting the for that calendar year. Full payment is required to lock in your date.

Fees (per shelter, per day)

$60 for City residents

for $75 for non-city residents

Questions?

Recreation Department: 608-930-2452 or rec@dodgevillewi.gov

or Parks phone: 608-930-1013

Shelters are available at Centennial Park, Harris Park, and Wilson Park, with various sizes and picnic table capacities listed on the city page.