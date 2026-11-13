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Dodgeville
📅 2027 Dodgeville park shelter rentals open January 4
9 days ago
📅 Reserve Dodgeville park shelters for 2027 starting Jan 4
Planning a reunion, birthday, or group picnic next year? Park shelter reservations for 2027 open on Monday, January 4, 2027.
Shelters can be rented by city residents, non-residents, civic groups, and commercial groups.
How to reserve
- Make reservations online through RecDesk (you’ll need to create an account).
- Or pay cash or check at the Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 410 E Leffler St, Dodgeville, WI 53533 (you’ll still use RecDesk for the account).
- Reservations are first come, first served and can be made starting the first working day in March for that calendar year.
- Full payment is required to lock in your date.
Fees (per shelter, per day)
- $60 for City residents
- $75 for non-city residents
Questions?
- Recreation Department: 608-930-2452 or rec@dodgevillewi.gov
- Parks phone: 608-930-1013
Shelters are available at Centennial Park, Harris Park, and Wilson Park, with various sizes and picnic table capacities listed on the city page.
More Info: Park Shelter Rentals Begin January 4, 2027! | Dodg...
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