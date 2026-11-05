📣 Dodgeville, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles, Some $100K+

Dodgeville’s sales and marketing scene is small but mighty right now, with a mix of remote‑friendly corporate roles and solid field sales work. If you’re into retail, telecom, or category management, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lands’ End

Lands’ End Location: Dodgeville, WI (remote eligible; hybrid up to 12 days/month if within 60 miles of Dodgeville or NYC)

(remote eligible; hybrid up to 12 days/month if within 60 miles of Dodgeville or NYC) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and forecast the swim category, manage inventory, and partner closely with merchandising, sourcing, and sales. Good fit if you have 5+ years in inventory/planning, love Excel, and want a strategic role that still lets you work remotely.

Employer: Spectrum (Charter Communications)

Spectrum (Charter Communications) Location: Dodgeville, WI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base plus incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

Door‑to‑door residential sales of internet, TV, mobile, and phone services, spending about 90% of your time outside. Great if you’re self‑motivated, have a valid driver’s license and reliable car, and want uncapped commission potential plus discounted Spectrum services.

Employer: Lands’ End

Lands’ End Location: Dodgeville, WI, US

Type: Full-time (hybrid: 3 weeks/month onsite Mon–Thurs, 4th week fully remote )

Full-time (hybrid: ) Salary: Not listed

Own the entire swim category—from strategy and assortment to financial performance and trend analysis. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years merchandising experience who wants to shape a key category for a national brand and lead cross‑functional projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.