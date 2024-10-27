Open in App
    • Dodgers Nation

    Shohei Ohtani Left Dodger Stadium Immediately After Game 2 Ended

    By Noah Camras,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToQsn_0wNpXUqA00

    Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Dodger Stadium almost immediately after the team’s Game 2 World Series win over the New York Yankees.

    He won’t speak to reporters after the game.

    The team travels to New York on Sunday.

    Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

