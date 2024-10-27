Open in App
    Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury in Dodgers vs Yankees World Series

    By Noah Camras,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdXh2_0wNnrXz300

    Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

    Ohtani slid into second base and appeared to injure his shoulder.

    Ken Rosenthal on FOX said Ohtani injured his shoulder. On Japanese broadcasts, it was reportedly picked up that Ohtani said his shoulder popped out.

    Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    Michael Fury
    1d ago
    mercy ,mercy ,mercy, the way that mucky Betts kept laughing at the Yankees can sometimes bring ugly repercussions.
    Scooter Tumolo
    1d ago
    I'm a die heart yankee fan, but I hope Ohtani is okay to play the remaining world series games.
