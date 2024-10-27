Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury in Dodgers vs Yankees World Series

Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Ohtani slid into second base and appeared to injure his shoulder.

Ken Rosenthal on FOX said Ohtani injured his shoulder. On Japanese broadcasts, it was reportedly picked up that Ohtani said his shoulder popped out.

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images