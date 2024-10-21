Yankees Game 1 Starter Announced for World Series vs Dodgers

New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the World Series, manager Aaron Boone announced Monday.

Cole has a 3.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts in three postseason starts this October. Cole struck out four in his Game 2 start in the American League Championship Series. The right-hander pitched 4.1 innings in New York’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The Yankees ace also helped the club advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 win over the Kansas City Royals in the Division Series. Cole pitched seven brilliant innings, allowing just one run in the 3-1 victory.

The 34-year-old missed the first 2.5 months of the season because of elbow issues, but has tossed in his Cy Young form throughout the postseason. The Yankees will look to Cole to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.

The Dodgers haven’t announced who will get the Game 1 nod, but there is speculation that Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Jack Flaherty will get the start. The two historic franchises are scheduled to compete at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25 to open the Fall Classic.

The Yankees wrapped up the ALCS in five games, which gave the club the advantage of setting up the starting rotation any which way for the World Series.

“As a fan of baseball, I mean how could you not be excited about this?” Max Muncy told ESPN’s Alden González . “You’re talking about two of the biggest franchise. The biggest star in the sport. You’ve got Shohei, Freddie, Mookie. On the other side you’ve got Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole—the game’s biggest stars on the actual biggest stage. How could you not be excited about this as a fan?! It’s gonna be a battle for both teams. We’re gonna have to do things the right way; we can’t make any mistakes. But asa fan, how could you not be excited for this?”

Photo Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

