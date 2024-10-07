Open in App
    Max Muncy Gets Brutally Honest About Dodgers’ Game 2 Blowout Loss to Padres

    By Valentina Martinez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRlTO_0vxtxgIH00

    Max Muncy summed up the Dodgers’ performance in their 10-2 loss to the Padres in three simple words.

    “We were s—,” Muncy said.

    Muncy then added, “Flush it. Move on. Like I said, we were s— tonight. That’s not us as a group. We’ve been good all year.”

    The one expletive summed up the entire night. The Dodgers were hammered by the Padres in a loss that has changed the entire energy of the National League Division Series.

    After a hard-fought 7-5 triumph over San Diego in Game 1, things were looking up for the Dodgers. Many fans were convinced the Game 1 victory set the tone for the rest of the series.

    They were wrong.

    The Padres not only bit back, but they stomped on the star-studded Los Angeles lineup. Padres right-hander Yu Darvish threw a gem of a game and kept his cool through seven innings.

    Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts were all hitless. Betts hasn’t gotten a hit since Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS. He earned a single in the first inning of Game 3 in 2022.

    The three MVPs were silenced, and for a majority of the game, the rest of the lineup was also quiet. To make matters worse, a few Dodgers fans hit rock bottom.

    Baseballs and bottles were thrown toward Padres outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. The situations escalated to the point that the umpire crew had to get involved along with Dodgers security.

    The frustration was palpable throughout Chavez Ravine, but foolishness seeped into Dodger Stadium Sunday night.

    “I understand the fans are frustrated at us in this game, but just can’t be throwing stuff on the field,” Muncy said. “That’s for what the Padres were doing, that doesn’t matter.”

    Muncy was referencing the taunting and mockery from several San Diego players. Profar and Tatis led the effort in teasing Dodgers fans for their team’s debacle.

    A reporter asked Muncy postgame whether one of Profar’s antics included throwing something toward the Dodgers dugout. The frustrated third baseman had a stark reply.

    “Wouldn’t surprise me,” he said.

    The game marked yet another blemish to the Dodgers postseason narrative. Instead of inching one step closer toward redemption, the Dodgers only blotched the heroics of Game 1.

    After the brutal loss Sunday night, the Dodgers need to win one of the two games at Petco Park to keep their season alive.

    Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

