    • Dodgers Nation

    Fernando Tatis Jr. Slams Dodgers Fans After Padres Game 2 Win

    By Valentina Martinez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzKPW_0vxbgC7S00

    The National League Division Series is far from over. The Padres made that clear Sunday night and Fernando Tatis Jr. only fueled the fire with his comments after the game.

    “Dodger fans, they were just not happy,” Tatis said. “They’re losing the game, obviously, and just a lot of back and forth. What can I say? I wish they could control it a little bit more their emotions. But at the end of the day I see this as part of a game.”

    Tatis was referring to the 12-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was evident the Dodgers were just a few innings away from losing the game and Dodgers fans reacted poorly.

    It was a new low for the fanbase. Fans began to throw baseballs and trash toward the Padres outfielders. Tensions reached an all-time high after a ball was throw from the left field pavilion to Profar.

    After an angry reaction from Profar, the umpire crew and Padres manager Mike Shildt got involved. Fans had to be reminded not to throw any objects at the players. What was a fierce rivalry turned into a hostile environment.

    However, the Padres were by no means an innocent party in the debacle of Dodgers fans. Profar had been taunting fans since he robbed Mookie Betts of a home run since the first inning.

    Tatis was also no stranger to mocking the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

    “It’s a show. It’s MLB: The Show,” Tatis said on the field immediately after the game. “We were giving them a show.”

    It certainly was a show, filled with drama, tragedy, and hate all packed in one. The Dodgers must tread carefully as they travel down the 5 freeway to Petco Park.

    This series will forever be part of the Los Angeles legacy. It is imperative that the Dodgers win Game 3, especially after the teases and taunts from the Padres at Chavez Ravine.

    The Dodgers are the makers of their own destiny. They may not be able to control what their opponents do, but they sure can control how they play.

    Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    Angeline Perales
    1d ago
    yessss
    Greg Goods
    2d ago
    Funny that Dodger fans are to blame but if you really pay attention to Tatis & Profar they instigate also.. two parties that bring drama also
