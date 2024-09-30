Open in App
    • Dodgers Nation

    With Chris Sale Scratched, Former Dodgers Top Prospect Needs to Save Braves Season

    By Matt Levine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xm1ld_0vpIaogh00

    The Los Angeles Dodgers may have already clinched a playoff spot but there is one slot remaining in the National League playoff picture. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves entered Monday, both with a chance to clinch their spot in the playoffs.

    The two teams were to play a doubleheader due to poor weather that postponed some games last week. The Mets grabbed a win in the first game, sending themselves to the postseason.

    But heading into the second contest, the Braves saw their worst nightmares come to life. Starting pitcher Chris Sale was scratched due to back spasms and former Dodgers prospect Grant Holmes was being called upon to start.

    This article will be updated…

    Photo Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

