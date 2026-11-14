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🚌 Dodge City KS Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Dodge City’s transportation scene is busy right now, from highway work to medical flights. If you like being on the move, there are several solid options hiring today.
Railroad Technician (Traveling)
- Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Location: Dodge City, KS (heavy travel 2–3 weeks at a time)
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Support railroad and roadway safety by setting up and taking down traffic control around rail work zones. Good fit if you’re okay with outdoor work, travel, and lots of hands-on activity with signs, cones, and safety gear.
CDL Driver
- Employer: CRH / APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Construction
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$22/hour, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)
Drive for a long-standing highway and construction company, hauling materials and helping keep road projects moving. Great if you have or want a Class A CDL, like steady outdoor work, and want room to grow with a big company that still feels local.
Fixed Wing Pilot – King Air C90
- Employer: EagleMed LLC (Global Medical Response)
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 days on / 7 days off
- Annual Salary: $118,563 – $130,419
- Bonuses/Perks: $15,000 sign-on bonus, $40,000 retention bonus (3-year program), company-paid crew housing, up to $3,000 relocation assistance
Fly medical transport missions in a King Air C90, working with a medical team where every flight matters. Best for experienced multi-engine pilots who meet the hour requirements and want a high-impact role with strong pay and a set schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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