🛒 Dodge City Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles

Dodge City has some solid retail and route sales openings right now, especially if you like leading teams or being out on the road. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dodge City, KS (1905 N 14th Ave)

(1905 N 14th Ave) Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Full-time, Overnight Why it’s interesting: Lead and develop overnight stocking teams, drive sales and profit in your area, and make decisions using store data. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Location: Dodge City, KS

Salary: About $52,000 – $63,000/year

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (3 a.m. start; Wednesday & Sunday off)

Full-time, 1st shift (3 a.m. start; Wednesday & Sunday off) Why it’s interesting: Drive a set route, stock and merchandise fresh bread and baked goods, and grow sales with displays and promotions. Includes medical, dental, vision, and retirement plan, plus you’re out in the community instead of stuck behind a counter.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Dodge City, KS (Village Square Mall)

Pay: About $12.65/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Why it’s interesting: Help run a sporting goods/apparel store, lead staff when the Store Manager is out, and stay close to the action on the sales floor. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service and want to grow into full store management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.