🚧 Dodge Center construction jobs with multiple $30–50/hr roles

Dodge Center has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, equipment, and being outdoors. A few of these roles pay very well for skilled trades.

Employer: McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (an Oshkosh company)

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (an company) Location: Dodge Center, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $40 – $50.25 per hour

Industrial Master Electrician role in a large manufacturing plant that builds refuse truck bodies. You’ll install, start up, and shut down equipment, troubleshoot and repair electrical/electronic systems, and help train apprentices and techs. Requires a MN Journeyman and Master Electrician license plus strong experience with industrial electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems.

Employer: Hodgman Drainage Company Inc.

Location: Dodge Center, MN (on-the-road work)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly construction job with a 40+ year family business focused on ag drainage, drilling, and excavation. You’ll work outdoors in all weather, travel with the crew (per diem and lodging provided), and handle physical tasks. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Hodgman Drainage Company Inc.

Location: Dodge Center, MN (on-the-road work)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $31.00 per hour

Specialized role on a horizontal directional drilling crew, fusing pipe to spec and keeping fusion work on schedule. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, detail-focused, and okay with travel (per diem and lodging provided). Includes health and dental insurance, 401(k)/Roth with match, PTO, paid holidays, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.