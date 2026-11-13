Just have a minute? Here are the top stories you need to know about immigration. This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here.

ACROSS THE U.S.

The Justice Department is now using Texas’ Dilley detention center for immigration hearings, raising concerns among advocates that individuals who are not in detention will be afraid to attend proceedings for fear of being detained. (ABC News)

DHS has published a draft environmental assessment for a proposed ICE detention center in Surprise, Arizona, finding “no significant adverse direct, indirect, or cumulative impacts to land use are anticipated.” Local advocates are concerned about its potential strain on water supply. (Arizona’s Family, ABC 15, 📄Report)

There have been at least 64 cases of abuse and neglect in ICE detention facilities across Arizona, according to a new report from the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project. (CALÓ News)

David Brouillette, the ICE agent who shot and killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine earlier this year, had a history of expressing hatred towards immigrants, according to uncovered emails. ([Paywall] New York Times)

IN COURT

A federal court ruled that federal agents can continue using tear gas on protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. (KATU)

FROM THE FEDS

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who is likely to be Democrats’ main Republican interlocutor on immigration reform next year, said he is awaiting instructions from the president on next steps for immigration policy. (The Hill)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said in a speech on Veteran’s Day that she plans to reintroduce the bipartisan Dignity Act alongside Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) to push forward immigration reform in 2027. (📹Video,📄Transcript)

Democrats on Capitol Hill have already started formulating targets for oversight of the federal government’s immigration crackdown and are initiating talks with Trump officials about shifting immigration priorities. (The Guardian, Reuters)

LOCAL

City Council member Harvey Epstein is set to introduce a bill that will require food delivery companies operating in NYC to foot the bill for workers’ rest areas, including e-bike charging stations, storage and bathrooms. (Gothamist)

A new documentary, called “Water Cooler,” premieres today at DOC NYC and gives an inside look at the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza between November 2025 and January 2026. (Hell Gate)

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