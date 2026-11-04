Immigration News Today: Naturalization Slowdown Kept Immigrants From Voting

Just have a minute? Here are the top stories you need to know about immigration. This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here.

ELECTION WATCH

The Trump administration’s slowdown of the naturalization process has potentially prevented an estimated 380,000 immigrants from voting in the midterm elections. (KSL, Maine Beacon)

Meanwhile, newly naturalized citizens have been heading to the polls to vote despite fears of federal agents at voting sites and insecurities in their new citizenship, according to a recent survey from the National Partnership for New Americans. (Scripps News)

Leading up to the election and on Election Day, DHS released a flood of press releases touting ICE arrests and border security, condemning “sanctuary politicians,” and highlighting “the worst of the worst” as being swept up in its immigration crackdown. (📄DHS.gov)

As part of the federal government’s media blitz, the DOJ also announced yesterday the “largest monitoring effort in history,” and stated it deployed 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states. The move has drawn concerns of voter intimidation amid its crackdown on (virtually nonexistent) noncitizen voting. (Democracy Docket, Gothamist, 📄Justice.gov)

⏳[Long read] Backlash to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has created political headwinds for Republicans in the midterms. ([Paywall] New York Times)

LOCAL

A group of New Jersey residents, aged 85 to 97, made a trip from a senior housing development to protest for immigrant rights outside Newark’s Delaney Hall. (Patch)

ACROSS THE U.S.

Oklahoma announced a “first-of-its-kind, multi-state partnership” with 14 other states to target immigrant truck drivers in a sting operation that reportedly led to 230 arrests. (KGOU)

ICE has also been arresting Ukrainian truck drivers who fled the war with Russia, and had entered the U.S. during the Biden administration through a humanitarian parole program. ([Paywall] New York Times)

There have been at least 20 cases of ICE re-arresting immigrants just released from detention, in violation of court orders, according to an analysis. (The Guardian)

Iranian researchers across the U.S. have been left in immigration limbo as the Trump administration has changed policies following the start of the Iran war. (Nature)

IN COURT

The Supreme Court will hear the case of a Mexican national arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, last year in the latest legal test of the Trump administration’s mandatory detention policy. (Wisconsin Watch)

A federal judge paused the deportation of dozens of Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan, via Pakistan, several days after lawmakers warned the move could prove to be a “death sentence.” ([Paywall] New York Times, Al Jazeera)

A proposed settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit that alleges thousands of immigrants in a GEO Group-operated detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, were forced to carry out labor for $1 per day between 2004 and 2014. (CPR, Courthouse News)

The post Immigration News Today: Naturalization Slowdown Kept Immigrants From Voting appeared first on Documented.