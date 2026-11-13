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Dobbs Ferry
Weekly LEGO Club at Dobbs Ferry Library
4 days ago
Dobbs Ferry Public Library is holding a weekly LEGO Club for children ages 3 and up on Fridays from 3:30–4:45 p.m. Kids can help build a group LEGO sculpture or make their own creation. To register, email childrens@dobbsferrylibrary.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Dobbs Ferry Public Library
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