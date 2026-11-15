SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC has passed 100 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, where the locally owned restoration company holds a 5.0 average rating. The milestone comes as a growing share of those reviews describe mold remediation in West Palm Beach and the surrounding Palm Beach County communities, rather than water damage work alone. Reviewers posted in July describe mold found in air-conditioning vents and, in one case, confirm that no visible growth remained in the treated areas after the job closed. The company runs every mold project under the IICRC S520 standard and closes each one with third-party laboratory clearance testing.

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC provides mold remediation in West Palm Beach and throughout Palm Beach County, 24 hours a day.

How Mold Remediation in West Palm Beach Works at SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC

Mold remediation in West Palm Beach follows six documented steps at SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC, and the company does not close a job on a visual inspection.

A technician first maps the property with FLIR thermal imaging cameras and calibrated moisture meters to locate every active moisture source, including slow leaks and HVAC condensation that cannot be seen from the surface. That inspection takes one to three hours depending on property size. Air and surface samples then go to an accredited third-party laboratory, with results back within 24 to 48 hours. The lab identifies the species and spore concentrations, and those results set the containment level and decide which materials come out. The species most often found in Palm Beach County homes include Stachybotrys chartarum, Aspergillus, Chaetomium and Penicillium, and each carries a different containment requirement.

Before removal starts, the crew builds containment barriers, seals the HVAC vents inside the work zone and runs HEPA-filtered negative air machines so disturbed spores do not reach clean areas. Drywall, insulation, carpet and framing with active colonization are removed and double-bagged in 6-mil poly. Single-room jobs typically take one day and multi-room jobs two to four. Remaining surfaces are HEPA-vacuumed and treated with EPA-registered antimicrobials.

Clearance is the last step. Post-remediation samples go to the same laboratory before the containment zone opens, and results are compared against control samples taken outdoors. If levels are still elevated, the company treats the area again at no extra charge and retests. A typical residential project runs five to 10 days from first inspection to certified clearance.

The company also says it will not take on removal without identifying and correcting the moisture source, because mold returns if the cause stays in place. If mold does return in a treated area because of a moisture condition the company missed, it investigates at no charge.

Across the Google reviews, the themes customers return to are response speed, the documentation handed over at the end of a job, and the condition of treated areas once work finishes. Reviewers writing about mold describe growth found in air-conditioning vents after a cooling failure, and one describes treated areas left with no visible growth remaining. Others cite arrival inside the company’s stated window and the moisture readings supplied for their insurance file.

“Mold work is either finished or it isn’t, and a walkthrough doesn’t tell you which,” said Bradley Vercosa, owner of SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC. “That’s why we send samples to an outside lab at the start and again at the end. The homeowner gets a result they can hold up, not our opinion. If the numbers come back high, we go back in and it costs them nothing.”

The reviews span the company’s full range of work, which also includes water damage, storm and fire damage restoration.

Every project file holds pre-treatment moisture readings, thermal imaging results, photographs and the clearance certificate issued at close. Homebuyers, lenders and insurance adjusters often ask for that paperwork. Whether a Florida homeowner’s policy covers mold generally depends on the cause: mold from a sudden, accidental event such as a burst pipe or a storm roof leak is typically covered, while mold from long-term moisture or deferred maintenance usually is not. The company records the source and scope of each job so adjusters have what they need to process a covered claim, handles direct billing and documentation for most major carriers, and includes that documentation at no extra charge. Estimates are free, and a project timeline is provided after inspection and before any work starts.

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC was established in 2021 and has five employees. It serves both residential and commercial properties and operates independently rather than as a franchise, so the same technicians stay on a job from the first visit through clearance. Vercosa has worked in disaster restoration for more than 30 years. The company is listed as an IICRC Certified Firm in the IICRC Global Locator and holds an active IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician certification. It registered with the Florida Division of Corporations on August 16, 2021, and its filing is active under document number L21000365760. It carries general liability and contractor insurance for mold work, and runs mold projects to the IICRC S520 standard.

The company provides mold inspection and removal across Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Greenacres, Lantana, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Palm Springs and Atlantis. Its emergency line is staffed 24 hours a day, and the stated target is to reach an active job within 30 to 45 minutes.

Property owners who need mold remediation in West Palm Beach or elsewhere in the county can reach SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC at 9193 Delemar Ct, Wellington, FL 33414, or by phone at (844) 888-0837, at any hour.

About SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC is a locally owned, independent restoration company based in Wellington, FL. Founded in 2021, it provides mold remediation for homes and businesses across Palm Beach County, following the IICRC S520 standard and closing each project with third-party laboratory clearance testing.

DMR News ID: 102014