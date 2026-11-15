WOMAP is inviting brand, retail and corporate marketing teams to share briefs for experiential campaigns and events. Its service offering includes brand activations, product sampling, retail promotions, seasonal collaborations and corporate event planning.

“Your Brand. Their Moment.” WOMAP brand activations

A memorable experience earns attention. A purposeful one gives people a reason to participate and a clear next step. WOMAP’s planning approach begins with the audience, the product or offer, and the action a campaign is intended to encourage.

Built around the customer’s next move

For a product launch, the brief may focus on a relevant demonstration that helps people understand a product benefit. For a retail promotion, it may connect a product trial with an offer. For a seasonal collaboration, it may define a participation mechanic suited to the occasion and the brand.

WOMAP brings creative and operational questions into the same brief: who the experience is for, how people participate, what staff need to communicate, and what information is appropriate to collect with permission. This approach helps teams define the intended response, identify a follow-up owner and distinguish participation in an experience from consent to receive marketing.

Image caption: “Meet Them. In Real Life.” WOMAP brand visual illustrating mobile experiences and audience participation. The third-party branded scenes are shown as activation inspiration, not as verified WOMAP-produced projects or client work, and do not imply endorsement by the brands or people depicted. Promotional signs and QR codes within the photographs belong to the pictured activations, not a current WOMAP offer.

Corporate events and destination experiences

WOMAP also welcomes briefs for congresses, conventions, conferences and trade shows across the Americas, including the United States and Mexico. Destination concepts may include Mexican beach locations and other international settings, with venue access, local requirements, staffing, market availability and production scope assessed for each project.

Whether the brief is for a live activation or a convention, the starting point remains the same: understand the audience, define the objective and establish a practical route to execution. Project-specific capabilities and delivery arrangements are confirmed during the proposal process.

Bilingual experiences and a clear inquiry path

WOMAP offers planning and communication in English and Spanish, with language requirements considered as part of the audience brief. The company’s website provides AI-assisted inquiry tools and options to request a strategy call through gowomap.com.

These tools support initial inquiries and scheduling. They do not replace the direct conversation needed to discuss a brand’s objectives, creative direction, budget and execution requirements.

Bring WOMAP your next campaign brief

Brand teams are invited to share the brand, target audience, market, timing and business objective, along with a budget range when available. Prospective clients can explore WOMAP’s online planning resources and request a 30-minute strategy call, subject to availability, at gowomap.com.

For project inquiries, email hello@gowomap.com or use the WhatsApp channel below. Media representatives can contact Juan Carlos Sanchez at ceo@womap.com for information and interview requests.

About WOMAP

WOMAP offers experiential marketing, brand activations, product sampling, retail promotions, seasonal collaborations and corporate event planning. The company welcomes congress, convention and trade-show briefs across the Americas and selected international destinations, subject to project feasibility and confirmed delivery arrangements. Its approach combines audience-focused experiences, English-and-Spanish communication and practical planning resources.

DMR News ID: 102007