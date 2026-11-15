Lead Leap Marketer has introduced Lead Leap’s L.E.A.P. Formula, a managed digital marketing service for established roofing and exterior businesses, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) companies, plumbing and electrical companies, and consumer law firms. The service connects how businesses get found, including through paid media, how website visits become enquiries, how those enquiries are followed up, and how the work is tracked. Lead Leap Marketer builds and manages the agreed marketing work, while each client’s team handles sales conversations and professional decisions.

Connecting Search Visibility With What Happens Next

A prospective customer may find a roofer in local search, visit its website to check whether it handles a particular job and then call or submit a form. A prospective client looking for a consumer law firm may take a similar route, but the initial enquiry leads to a different kind of conversation. In both cases, what happens after the first visit matters. An enquiry can come through successfully and still need a clear route to the person who can respond, gather the right information and determine the next step.

Lead Leap’s L.E.A.P. Formula brings together five functions that support that journey. Conversion Foundation covers websites and landing pages. Search & Discovery covers search engine optimization and local search visibility. Paid Acquisition covers media buying and the management of paid campaigns, including Google Ads, Local Services Ads where eligible, and Meta ads where they suit the business. The aim is qualified enquiries, not clicks for their own sake. Advertising spend is paid by the client to the ad platforms and is separate from Lead Leap Marketer’s management of the work. Lead Conversion & Retention covers enquiry follow-up and customer reactivation. Revenue Intelligence covers reporting on marketing activity, the pipeline of prospective customers and revenue where the available data permits. The service organises this work into four stages called Leverage, Engage, Acquire and Profit.

Leverage Puts Reputation And Search Visibility To Work

The Leverage stage focuses on how prospective customers discover a business and what they can learn about it at that point. For a roofing or exterior company, someone searching locally may need to know whether the business serves the area and handles the type of work they need. Search engine optimization and local search work support that discovery. The business’s existing reputation gives prospective customers additional context as they decide whether to visit the website or get in touch.

Engage Connects Advertising And Website Enquiries

The Engage stage connects website and landing-page conversion with media buying and paid campaigns where they suit the client’s needs. A search result or advertisement can prompt someone to visit a page, and the page can give that visitor a clear way to call, submit an enquiry or take another relevant step. Managing these elements together gives Lead Leap Marketer a way to assess the path from the original search or advertisement through to the point at which the visitor makes contact.

That path can vary by business. Someone looking for help with a plumbing problem may want to call directly. Someone exploring a planned exterior project may want to read about the service before requesting an estimate. A prospective client of a consumer law firm may need to know how to make an initial enquiry. The relevant action on a page depends on what the business offers and how its team handles new enquiries.

Acquire Supports Follow-up While Clients Handle Conversations

The Acquire stage focuses on what happens after an enquiry arrives. The agreed work can include connecting enquiry sources to a customer relationship management system, which keeps track of contacts and their progress. Email and text-message follow-up can support repeatable steps, such as acknowledging an enquiry or prompting a next action. Automation, including AI where it suits the work, can support routine responses, reminders, lead nurturing and reporting. How it is used depends on the business, the tools involved and the approvals needed. The service can also include customer reactivation, which involves getting back in touch with previous customers where appropriate for the business.

The client’s team remains responsible for conversations and decisions that require its judgement. For a contractor, that may include discussing a job and determining whether to arrange a site visit. For a consumer law firm, it can include assessing whether a matter fits its practice and deciding how to proceed. Lead Leap Marketer builds and manages the agreed systems that support those handoffs. The people responsible for the work remain involved at the points where the prospective customer needs a substantive response.

Profit Uses Available Data To Guide Improvements

The Profit stage brings together reporting on marketing activity and what happened after enquiries came in. When client records link an enquiry to later steps, reporting can show more of the route from a search or campaign to an appointment, an opportunity or recorded revenue. The level of detail depends on the data the client can provide. An enquiry source may be visible even when the eventual outcome or revenue associated with that enquiry has yet to be recorded.

That distinction can guide what the company and its client review next. If visits are visible but enquiries are scarce, the website and its contact steps are places to examine. If enquiries are recorded but their outcomes are unclear, the next review can focus on how the team logs follow-up and subsequent decisions. Lead Leap Marketer uses the available reporting to review and improve the agreed work over time, with each client’s buying process shaping how discovery, enquiries and follow-up are connected.

Recognized for Client Acquisition Excellence

Lead Leap Marketer has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Client Acquisition Service for Home Service Businesses of 2026, with the award announced on November 12, 2026.

Founded by Dylan Goodrum, Lead Leap Marketer developed Lead Leap’s L.E.A.P. Formula to help established service businesses coordinate the different stages of customer acquisition. By bringing together marketing execution, CRM connectivity, follow-up processes, and revenue intelligence, the company provides a managed framework designed to help businesses improve how they attract, engage, and manage prospective customers.

About Lead Leap Marketer

Lead Leap Marketer is a digital marketing growth partner founded by Dylan Goodrum. It works with established roofing and exterior businesses, HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies, and consumer law firms. Its managed service, Lead Leap’s L.E.A.P. Formula, connects website conversion, search visibility, media buying, enquiry follow-up and reporting. Further information is available on the Lead Leap Marketer website. You can email directly to dylan@leadleaplimited.com.

DMR News ID: 102008