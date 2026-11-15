Empress Balinese Massage, a Dubai-based premium home wellness company, has been named Best Prenatal Massage in UAE of 2026 by Best of Best Review and Best Balinese Massage in Dubai of 2026 by Evergreen Awards. The company brings specialist prenatal, postnatal and Balinese massage directly into clients’ homes, hotels and workplaces across Dubai. The recognition comes as the company marks three and a half years of operation, a 15-person team and almost 1,900 client reviews across Google and Fresha.

The company was founded on a personal need. Its founder, Amna Ibrahim, began Empress Balinese Massage after struggling to find appropriate massage care during her own pregnancy. What began as a search for a single quality service revealed a wider gap in the Dubai wellness market, particularly for experienced, high-quality massage care delivered at home for expectant mothers.

A Personal Need That Revealed a Market Gap

Amna Ibrahim started Empress Balinese Massage while working full-time as an Executive Assistant. During her pregnancy, she found that although Dubai had no shortage of spas and massage providers, there was a shortage of experienced therapists, suitable equipment and genuine expertise for the physical discomforts associated with pregnancy.

She invested her own savings into the venture, beginning with two therapists, and continued her corporate role for the first two years while building the company alongside it. The business became profitable in its second year and has since grown into a team of 15 people with a reported monthly client retention rate of approximately 60 to 65 percent.

“Empress started because, when I was pregnant, I couldn’t find the service I needed,” said Amna Ibrahim, founder of Empress Balinese Massage. “Three and a half years later, thousands of client reviews have shown me that I wasn’t the only woman looking for it.”

An Intentionally Cautious Approach to Maternity Wellness

Prenatal and postnatal massage remain central to the Empress approach. The company treats maternity massage as a specialist discipline rather than a standard treatment. Prenatal treatments are adapted for pregnancy, using appropriate positioning, pregnancy pillows, carefully selected techniques and pressure levels, with attention to common concerns such as muscular tension, heaviness and fluid retention.

As part of its cautious, wellness-focused philosophy, Empress offers prenatal massage only from 20 weeks of pregnancy onwards. The company does not position itself as a provider of medical treatment, instead focusing on supportive, comfort-focused wellness care. Postpartum treatments are tailored to the changing needs of a mother’s body and recovery.

Through this focus, Empress has developed strong relationships with Dubai’s community of mothers and mothers-to-be, participating in pregnancy, maternity and family-focused events and collaborations. Empress works with doulas and hospitals and is recommended by midwives, supporting a holistic approach to pregnancy and postpartum wellness.

A Broad Treatment Menu Beyond Balinese Massage

While authentic Balinese massage remains at the heart of the brand, Empress has developed a wider treatment menu designed around different bodies, lifestyles and recovery needs. Treatments include Balinese Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Sports Massage, Aromatherapy Massage, Prenatal and Postnatal Massage, Lymphatic Drainage, Post-Operative Lymphatic Massage, Maderotherapy, Hot Stone Massage and Foot Massage with Reflexology, alongside targeted face, head and body treatments. Couples can also be treated side by side at home.

The company also offers Sound Healing combined with massage, the only at-home experience of its kind in Dubai. Sound healing refers to the use of sound frequencies, such as those produced by singing bowls, to support relaxation. When combined with bodywork, it creates a single experience that brings together physical treatment and deep relaxation. Treatments can be personalised according to a client’s preferred pressure, areas of concern and treatment objectives rather than relying on a standardised routine. More information is available through the company’s treatment menu and online booking page.

Experienced Therapists at the Core

A defining feature of the Empress model is its team of senior Indonesian therapists. The company recruits almost exclusively through recommendations from existing team members, a practice it credits with protecting quality and culture. Its therapists have an average of approximately 15 years of experience, ranging from 7 to 27 years, and all have international five-star hotel backgrounds. Most are from Bali, with others from Java and Lombok. Every Empress therapist is a woman, and all are mothers themselves.

The company has stated that it does not recruit simply to fill vacancies, instead prioritising the consistency of the client experience over rapid expansion. This emphasis on experienced practitioners underpins the trust that Empress considers essential for an at-home wellness company, where therapists are invited into one of a client’s most private environments.

Trust Reflected in Thousands of Reviews

For a home-service business, professionalism, hygiene, consistency and reliability are fundamental. Empress places considerable emphasis on therapist selection, ongoing in-house training and treatment standards, and many clients develop long-term relationships with the company, often requesting the same therapists repeatedly.

This trust is reflected in the brand’s review history. Empress holds a 4.9 rating on Google and a perfect 5.0 on Fresha across almost 1,900 client reviews, the vast majority of them five stars. Client feedback can be read on its Fresha reviews and its Google review page.

“For me, success isn’t just how quickly we grow,” said Ibrahim. “It’s whether our clients trust us enough to keep coming back and whether the people who helped build Empress are still growing with us.”

Resilience and a Commitment to the Team

The Empress journey has not been one of uninterrupted growth. After turning profitable in its second year, Empress faced a difficult period in the region. Over six months demand dropped sharply, while many Dubai businesses reduced salaries, downsized or closed. Those months were among the most challenging the company has faced, but Ibrahim’s priority throughout was her team, and Empress came through the period together.

As residents returned to Dubai, the business recovered with its retained therapists. This period reinforced Empress Balinese Massage’s commitment to its team and to lasting client relationships.

Corporate Wellness in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Beyond private clients, Empress provides corporate wellness experiences for companies, offices and events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Its corporate offering includes seated chair massage, wellness activations and tailored experiences that accommodate intimate executive sessions as well as larger employee events.

Further details are available on its official website, its Instagram profile and its Facebook page, by phone or WhatsApp on +971 55 133 0557, or by email at manager@empress-balinese-massage.com.

About Empress Balinese Massage

Empress Balinese Massage is an award-winning Dubai-based home wellness company offering authentic Balinese massage and specialized treatments at homes, hotels, and workplaces. Its all-female team of senior Indonesian therapists provides personalized services, including prenatal, postnatal, and recovery massages, combining premium spa standards with comfort, privacy, and convenience.

DMR News ID: 102013