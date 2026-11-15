LaborTrader is inviting contractors and tradespeople to preregister for a marketplace being built around a familiar problem: one business has more work than its crew can handle, while another has skilled people available and needs a way to keep them working.

Founded by contractor Ben Randall, who brings about 20 years of experience in the industry, LaborTrader is being developed to help those businesses find each other. Preregistration is open at labortraders.com/signup, with free usage when the platform launches for those who preregister.

For smaller contractors, the gap between winning a job and having the people to finish it can limit growth. Adding a permanent employee is a significant commitment, especially when the extra work may only last a few weeks. At the same time, a company facing a slowdown may have a capable crew it wants to keep together.

LaborTrader’s planned business-to-business marketplace would let contractors find additional labor for a project and give businesses with available crews a way to bring in work that helps cover payroll. The aim is to make these connections easier to find beyond an owner’s existing network of phone calls and referrals.

“Slow season is real in the trades,” Randall said. “You’ve got good people who want to work, and you want to keep them, but sometimes there just isn’t enough work to go around. At the same time, somebody down the road is turning down jobs because they can’t find help. I wanted to bring those businesses together.”

The platform is being designed to help members evaluate skills, experience and work histories, with reviews and reliability records developing as work takes place. Plans also include bringing agreed work, payment funding and job completion into one place, with attention to the licensing, insurance and employment requirements that come with skilled-trades work.

The broader vision includes temporary W-2 opportunities supported by staffing partners, a marketplace where homeowners can find contractors, and a future Pro Shop for tools, specialized equipment, training, software and trade-related services.

LaborTrader remains in development. Contractors and tradespeople who want to be part of the marketplace can preregister for free usage at launch at labortraders.com/signup.

About LaborTrader

LaborTrader is a marketplace in development for construction and the skilled trades. Its focus is helping businesses find skilled labor, put available crews to work and connect with opportunities that fit their experience. For inquiries, contact the team at info@labortraders.com.

DMR News ID: 102015