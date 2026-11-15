Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness is entering a new chapter as Dr. Alla Tsimerman and Mark Wagner of Evolve Aesthetics & Wellness join forces to strengthen the practice’s focus on aesthetic medicine, personalized wellness, and longevity care. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the physician-led practice combines advanced aesthetic treatments with medically guided services designed around individual patient needs.

For more than two years, Dr. Tsimerman has developed Better Me around a commitment to helping patients feel confident in their appearance while giving their overall health appropriate attention. Wagner’s addition as a business partner introduces new opportunities for growth while preserving the individualized approach that defines the practice.

The clinic has also been nominated for the 2026 Best of Florida in the medical spa category, marking a milestone in its development.

A Physician’s Vision for Personalized Aesthetic Care

Dr. Alla Tsimerman established Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness with the belief that aesthetic treatments should complement a broader understanding of personal health and well-being.

With a background in Internal Medicine, she brings a physician’s perspective to consultations, considering medical history, lifestyle, individual concerns, and treatment goals before recommending services.

The practice emphasizes patient education, realistic expectations, and informed decision-making. Rather than following a standardized approach, Better Me develops recommendations based on each patient’s circumstances and the medical suitability of available treatments.

Its guiding philosophy is results driven rather than revenue driven, prioritizing appropriate care and meaningful patient outcomes over unnecessary procedures.

This commitment to personalized attention remains central to the practice as it continues to expand.

Advanced Skin Rejuvenation and Natural-Looking Aesthetic Results

Better Me provides aesthetic treatments addressing facial aging, skin texture, and individual cosmetic concerns.

Botox treatments help soften the appearance of expression lines, while dermal fillers may restore facial volume and enhance contours. The emphasis is on balanced, natural-looking results that complement each patient’s features.

The practice also offers XERF radiofrequency treatments, a noninvasive technology designed to address skin laxity without needles.

Erbium laser resurfacing provides another option for improving the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin texture, and certain forms of sun damage.

These technologies allow Dr. Tsimerman to tailor treatment recommendations according to skin characteristics, aesthetic goals, and recovery preferences.

Each treatment is considered through an individualized assessment, recognizing that results vary and not every procedure is appropriate for every patient.

2026 Best of Florida Nomination and Best Anti-Aging Clinic Recognition Highlight a Growing Local Presence

Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness has been nominated for the 2026 Best of Florida in the Medical Spa category, recognizing its growing presence in Florida, and named the Best Anti-Aging Clinic in Boca Raton of 2026by Best of Best Review. Announced on November 7, 2026, the award highlights the practice’s commitment to personalized aesthetic treatments, physician-guided wellness services, and an approach to healthy aging that considers both appearance and overall well-being.

The nomination marks a milestone for a practice that has spent more than two years developing its presence in Boca Raton. Both recognitions reflect Better Me’s emphasis on patient relationships, individualized consultations, and responsible treatment recommendations.

The practice distinguishes its approach through a commitment to patient results rather than sales-driven services. Its leadership believes that long-term relationships are built through clear communication, realistic expectations, and consistent attention to individual needs.

Under the leadership of Dr. Alla Tsimerman and Mark Wagner, the clinic combines medical expertise, advanced aesthetic technologies, and individualized treatment planning. Its offerings include skin rejuvenation procedures, hormone evaluations and treatment when medically appropriate, medically guided weight management, and consultations regarding peptide therapies. The practice’s emphasis on patient education, realistic expectations, and treatment suitability reflects the qualities recognized through these distinctions.

Expanding the Connection Between Beauty, Wellness, and Longevity

Better Me’s approach extends beyond cosmetic procedures to include medically guided wellness services.

Hormone evaluations and treatment, when clinically appropriate, allow patients to explore concerns potentially associated with hormonal changes.

The practice also provides medically guided weight management services, with recommendations informed by individual health assessments and ongoing clinical considerations.

Consultations regarding peptide therapies further reflect Better Me’s interest in emerging areas of wellness. These discussions consider available scientific evidence, regulatory status, potential risks, and medical suitability.

Together, these services support a broader approach that considers appearance, metabolic health, and overall well-being.

Dr. Tsimerman’s medical background plays an important role in evaluating treatment options and helping patients understand their potential benefits and limitations.

The practice’s objective is to provide informed guidance while maintaining responsible medical oversight.

Mark Wagner Joins Better Me to Support Its Next Phase of Growth

The addition of Mark Wagner of Evolve Aesthetics & Wellness represents an important development in Better Me’s business direction.

Wagner brings entrepreneurial experience in developing aesthetic and wellness practices, complementing Dr. Tsimerman’s clinical expertise and established patient-centered philosophy.

Their partnership combines medical knowledge with business development experience to support the practice’s continued evolution.

Together, they aim to strengthen Better Me’s position as a destination for personalized aesthetic and longevity-focused services in South Florida.

Plans include evaluating additional aesthetic technologies, expanding thoughtfully developed wellness offerings, and improving access to individualized treatment options.

Despite these growth objectives, maintaining the relationships and personal attention established by Dr. Tsimerman remains a priority.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a practice where business development and patient care remain closely aligned.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Better Me

As Better Me enters its next chapter, Dr. Tsimerman and Wagner remain focused on combining clinical expertise, evolving technologies, and personalized care.

Their shared vision includes expanding access to appropriate aesthetic and wellness services while preserving the physician-guided approach that shaped the practice.

Future development will emphasize carefully evaluated treatment options, patient education, and responsible growth.

For Dr. Tsimerman, the mission remains consistent with the reason Better Me was established: creating an environment where patients can explore aesthetic and wellness options with confidence in the medical guidance they receive.

With Wagner contributing business development experience, Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness is preparing for continued growth while maintaining its focus on individualized attention, realistic outcomes, and long-term patient well-being.

About Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness

Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness is a physician-led aesthetic and wellness practice located in Boca Raton, Florida. Founded by Dr. Alla Tsimerman, a physician with a background in Internal Medicine, the practice offers Botox, dermal fillers, XERF radiofrequency treatments, erbium laser resurfacing, hormone evaluations, medically guided weight management, and consultations regarding peptide therapies. With Mark Wagner of Evolve Aesthetics & Wellness joining as a partner, Better Me is pursuing continued growth in personalized aesthetic medicine and longevity-focused wellness. The practice has been nominated for the 2026 Best of Florida in the medical spa category and maintains a results-driven approach centered on individualized patient care. Additional information is available through the Better Me Medical Spa & Wellness website, Facebook, and Instagram. For inquiries, contact info@bettermemedspa.com.

DMR News ID: 102004