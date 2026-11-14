Microsoft has restored its cloud services following a widespread outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and several other products for more than 18 hours. The disruption began on November 12, 2026, initially affecting users in the Americas before spreading globally, with Microsoft attributing the incident to problems involving its server infrastructure.

According to updates on Microsoft’s service health dashboard, engineers worked to restore servers that had unexpectedly become unavailable, causing cascading failures across interconnected services. Microsoft subsequently confirmed that the underlying issue had been addressed and that services were restored.

Outage Affects Multiple Microsoft Cloud Services

The disruption initially affected Outlook email and Teams communications before spreading to other Microsoft 365 services, including OneDrive, SharePoint, and cloud-based document applications. Users also reported difficulties accessing Copilot AI tools, Defender security services, Intune management dashboards, and cloud-hosted Windows computers.

Microsoft initially identified problems affecting users in the United States and other parts of the Americas. However, the incident expanded across multiple regions as engineers struggled to restore affected infrastructure and manage increasing workloads on operational servers.

The outage disrupted organizations across numerous industries, including businesses, government agencies, healthcare providers, and educational institutions. According to Associated Press reporting, users in more than 70 countries and territories reported problems accessing Microsoft services.

Microsoft Rules Out Cyberattack and AI-Related Activity

Microsoft said its investigation found no evidence that the incident resulted from malicious activity, a cyberattack, or autonomous AI agents. The company attributed the disruption to a technical issue associated with an earlier network capacity upgrade, which contributed to widespread server availability problems.

The failure placed additional workloads on functioning servers, complicating recovery efforts across Microsoft’s infrastructure. Engineers implemented measures to stabilize affected systems, redistribute network traffic, and restore service capacity.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at network monitoring company Kentik, reported that traffic to Microsoft services began recovering after approximately 18 hours of disruption. By Friday morning, Outlook users were gradually regaining access, although some experienced delayed email delivery.

Microsoft Reviews Infrastructure Failure

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice president for Copilot, agents, and platform, acknowledged the disruption and said engineers were reviewing the incident to identify measures that could prevent similar failures. Microsoft also committed to publishing a post-incident report detailing the technical causes and recovery actions.

The November disruption follows another major Microsoft 365 outage in September 2026, when a core authentication configuration issue prevented customers from accessing cloud services for several days. That incident also affected multiple Microsoft products and required extensive recovery work.

Microsoft said its engineering teams would continue investigating the latest incident and reviewing infrastructure safeguards as part of the post-incident assessment.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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