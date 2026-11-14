Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had an intimate relationship with another company employee, bringing the number of alleged extramarital affairs involving the executive to three. The new allegations reported by Reuters on November 12, 2026, emerged hours after Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO, and board member following mounting scrutiny of his personal relationships.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Huang had a relationship with a second Nvidia employee, whose identity the news agency withheld. Reuters was unable to contact the woman for comment, while Nvidia declined to respond to questions concerning the allegations.

Third Allegation Follows Earlier Reports of Relationships

The latest report follows allegations involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of connections to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a November 8 statement but did not identify the person involved.

Separately, The New York Times reported on November 11 that Huang had an alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. Five employees reportedly described the relationship, including allegations that Huang and Powell were recorded behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California.

Reuters identified the newly reported relationship as separate from those involving Alice Huang and Powell. Neither Jensen Huang nor Powell responded to Reuters’ requests for comment, and Alice Huang could not be reached.

Congress Examines Potential National Security Concerns

Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang has prompted scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over possible national security implications. Congressional Republicans have sought testimony from the former Nvidia executive concerning the relationship and its potential connection to his advocacy for easing semiconductor export restrictions on China.

Huang has agreed to testify before Congress in the coming weeks, although the date and scope of the hearing have not been publicly confirmed. Nvidia’s independent directors have also initiated an investigation involving outside legal counsel to examine whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia Appoints Interim CEO Following Huang’s Departure

In its November 12 announcement, Nvidia confirmed that Huang had resigned from all executive and board positions, effective immediately. The company’s board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while beginning a search involving internal and external candidates.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in September 2013, will continue serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer during the transition. Harvey C. Jones, a Nvidia director since 1993, was also appointed the company’s first board chair.

Nvidia shares declined approximately 5.5% on November 12 and had fallen over 30% from their early October peak, according to Reuters. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, followed by an earnings conference call.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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