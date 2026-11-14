Nectar, an AI-powered marketing platform, has launched Creator Agent, a tool designed to automate influencer discovery, outreach, partnership management, and campaign performance tracking. Announced on November 12, 2026, the agent can search over 300 million creator profiles and manage marketing workflows across Instagram and TikTok.

According to Nectar’s official announcement, Creator Agent is powered by Ren, the company’s existing AI system, and is available globally to Nectar customers as an additional platform component. The tool aims to reduce the manual work involved in identifying creators, evaluating their content, contacting potential partners, and coordinating campaigns.

AI Agent Searches Over 300 Million Creator Profiles

Nectar said Creator Agent analyzes videos, previous brand partnerships, audience characteristics, and content relevance to identify suitable influencers. The system also identifies emerging creators who may have smaller audiences but are gaining popularity.

Creator data comes from Nectar’s partnerships with Instagram Creator Marketplace and TikTok One, alongside its own analysis technology. The company said its system evaluates videos across over 300 attributes and assesses brand safety by examining content context rather than relying solely on keyword matching.

The agent generates ranked creator recommendations and continually identifies new candidates as their audiences grow. Competing influencer marketing platforms, including Aspire and GRIN, have introduced similar AI-powered tools for creator discovery and outreach.

Automated Outreach and Partnership Management

Once creators are identified, Nectar’s agent can draft personalized messages, send direct outreach, and generate landing pages to collect contact information. It also assists with contracts, product gifting, shipping arrangements, and tracking previous interactions.

CEO Misbah Uraizee told TechCrunch that brands can provide communication guidelines in different formats, allowing the system to adapt messages to their established tone. Nectar also uses internal controls to account for differences between social platforms and conversation contexts.

Another feature monitors personal milestones shared by creators, including engagements, births, and athletic achievements, to suggest personalized messages or gifts. Campaign reporting measures earned media value across individual creators and posts, including content that does not directly tag the brand.

Nectar Plans Integration With Major AI Assistants

Nectar plans to make Creator Agent accessible through its Model Context Protocol integration, enabling teams to operate the system using Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and custom AI agents. The company has not announced a release date for these integrations.

Founded in 2023 by former Meta employees and sisters Misbah and Farah Uraizee, Nectar emerged from stealth in 2025. Its platform also supports social media management, customer interactions, content moderation, and competitor research.

In May 2026, Nectar raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Menlo Ventures, including its Anthology Fund partnership with Anthropic. The company has raised $40.6 million in total funding.

The launch comes as the Interactive Advertising Bureau projects U.S. creator advertising spending will reach $44 billion in 2026. Nectar said Creator Agent is intended for brands managing large numbers of creator relationships and campaigns.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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