The Constitution of the United States protects the well-being of its people, yet vulnerable animals remain exposed to abuse and neglect. Voiceopin International’s stated commitment is that no pet or horse will be left alone or behind, while pledging to provide its best efforts to protect all other animals.

Millions of dogs, cats, and horses suffer from abuse, neglect, and starvation. Their suffering demands greater attention and lasting protection.

Voiceopin International advocates for stronger animal protection policy and works alongside Rise Above It-Let’s Do It, which is developing holistic healing ranches and retreat centers.

The organization also highlights the relationship between animal cruelty and other forms of violence, including domestic abuse and child neglect. Voiceopin International supports stronger animal protection measures, including improved animal services, appropriate psychological evaluations where warranted, and registries intended to help prevent repeat cruelty.

Since 1995, Voiceopin International, a 501(c)(3) organization, has fought child abuse and expanded its mission to protect vulnerable people and animals from exploitation, neglect, and trauma. It calls those it serves “LOVE STAR HEROES.”

The “Rise Above It-Let’s Do It” Holistic Healing Ranch and Retreat Centers

The proposed ranches and retreat centers are envisioned as sanctuaries providing living quarters and support for the physical, emotional, and behavioral rehabilitation of animals. The facilities are also intended to offer therapeutic and educational opportunities for those involved in their care, an entertainment and educational center for animal bonding, and supportive hospice and after-life services for the community.

The initiative also extends its commitment to ducks, geese, and their babies in surrounding areas that need safe, permanent homes. Voiceopin International plans to welcome these animals into its proposed healing ranches, keeping families together in a caring environment. Dr. McClellan remains open to taking in ducks currently near her location if relocation is considered to be in their best interests. If they are already safe and properly cared for, however, they may remain in their current environment.

The broader initiative also includes The Bridge, a proposed residential village intended to offer individual homes for women, children, and their companion animals who have experienced abuse and lack safe housing. The planned village would include on-site support services and is designed to provide privacy, security, and a trauma-informed environment that supports healing and independence. They are called our “LOVE STAR FIGHTERS.”

Voiceopin International will integrate emotional and psychological support for staff who care for traumatized animals and abuse survivors. These caregivers are referred to as “LOVE STAR CHAMPS,” alongside the “LOVE STAR HEROES” and “LOVE STAR FIGHTERS” who are part of the organization’s programs.

Specific details on the proposed ranches, retreat centers, and related initiatives are available at riseaboveit-letsdoit.com.

Scaling for National Impact: The Seven-Year Vision

“Rise Above It-Let’s Do It” reflects Voiceopin International’s long-term vision for expanding animal welfare services. Over the next seven years, the organization aims to develop a 12-hub network, beginning with a proposed 1,000-acre flagship facility in the Florida-Georgia border region. The planned facility is envisioned to accommodate up to 20,000 dogs, cats, and horses.

Guided by its long-term vision and Board oversight, Voiceopin International aims to expand access to animal care in high-need regions, prioritizing dogs, cats, and other vulnerable species.

Voiceopin International has been honored as the “Best Global Child Abuse Prevention, Healing and Education Organization in the United States in 2026,” announced by BestofBestReview.com. The recognition highlights the organization’s work in child abuse prevention, healing, and education, alongside its broader mission to protect vulnerable animals and communities.

Funding Approach and Proposed Land Acquisition

Dr. McClellan has self-funded Voiceopin International since 1995, spent more than 30 years working with Congress on a range of issues, and rescued dogs for more than 30 years. These experiences inform her continued efforts to advance the organization’s animal welfare initiatives.

Dr. McClellan’s commitment to animal welfare comes from nearly 30 years of rescuing dogs, including periods when she experienced homelessness and lived in her car with her beloved companions rather than surrendering them. Despite these hardships, she continued personally funding Voiceopin International and caring for her rescued dogs. Following the tragic deaths of her beloved PreciousGirl and PreciousBoy, she drew upon her experiences in her book, Doggies PreciousBoy and PreciousGirl Lost in the Woods. Her experiences have strengthened her determination to establish a national assistance network that helps struggling families keep their pets safely by their side.

“We choose not to compete with local charities for individual public donations. Instead, we fund our operations through corporate partnerships, sponsorships, market-driven revenue, and institutional grants. We are also open to innovative, out-of-the-box collaborations.”

Consistent with this approach, the organization has identified investors, institutional grants, and corporate sponsorships as potential funding sources for its proposed initiatives.

Proposed Land Acquisition Funding Goal: $15 Million

The organization has identified founding sponsorships as one potential means of securing land for its proposed flagship ranch and retreat center.

Under the proposed sponsorship model, participants could receive recognition alongside their pets in connection with the flagship facility’s development. The contributions would be symbolic and would not confer legal ownership of the land. Potential forms of recognition include naming rights, commemorative plaques, and VIP access.

Additional Initiatives Supporting the Organization’s Mission

Voiceopin International is also exploring several initiatives connected to its broader organizational and animal-welfare objectives:

Global Retail: Expansion of its e-commerce stores into airports, cruise lines, brick-and-mortar shops, and other venues.

Expansion of its e-commerce stores into airports, cruise lines, brick-and-mortar shops, and other venues. Micro-Investing: A proposed “Rise Above It-Let’s Do It” micro-brokerage platform being explored with financial experts, with contributions starting at $1.

A proposed “Rise Above It-Let’s Do It” micro-brokerage platform being explored with financial experts, with contributions starting at $1. Robotics Innovation: Potential collaboration with technology designers on specialized automation.

Potential collaboration with technology designers on specialized automation. Advocacy Billboards: Use of donated outdoor media space for animal cruelty awareness and potential revenue-generating advertisements.

Use of donated outdoor media space for animal cruelty awareness and potential revenue-generating advertisements. Marketing and Infrastructure: Development of public relations, digital marketing, and website resources through potential pro bono partnerships.

Holiday Family Blessing Collection

As part of its Furry Babies Love Star Heroes activities, Voiceopin International offers personalized items celebrating the bond between people and their companion animals. Its collection includes custom watercolor portraits and downloadable 8 × 10 digital posters featuring Bible, Torah, and Quran-inspired messages alongside the 10 Furry Baby Love Star Heroes. New designs are expected to be added weekly. Related items are also available through the organization’s online store.

Watercolor Portraits and Grief Support

Voiceopin International also plans to introduce a grief support program by June 2027 for individuals and families experiencing the loss of a loved one. Watercolor portraits are currently available as part of its creative offerings.

About Voiceopin International

Voiceopin International is a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for abused animals and supporting people affected by life-changing tragedies. Its work encompasses animal welfare, abuse prevention, and community support initiatives.

Theme Song: They Cried And Nobody Heard Them

Motto: “You’ll Cherish Love; We’ll Cherish Love; and Together, We’ll Hear, Cherish, and Cease Their Cries.”

For inquiries, email contact@riseaboveitletsdoit.com, contact@riseaboveit-letsdoit.com, or contact@voiceopininternational.com, or visit riseaboveit-letsdoit.com or riseaboveitletsdoit.com.

DMR News ID: 101977