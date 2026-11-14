David Karpatkin, founder of TKD Consulting LLC and an experienced operations leader, has announced the upcoming release of his new book, The Monday Morning Test: How Mid-Market Companies Turn Strategy Into Work That Actually Gets Done, scheduled to launch on December 1, 2026.

Drawing on more than 12 years of hands-on leadership experience, Karpatkin examines why business strategies frequently lose momentum between executive planning sessions and everyday operations. The book introduces a practical framework designed to help chief executive officers, operators, and managers translate organizational goals into clear responsibilities, measurable actions, and consistent execution.

Rather than approaching strategy solely from a consulting perspective, Karpatkin writes from his experience managing teams, overseeing operations, solving operational challenges, and remaining accountable for business results.

His central message is that a strategy becomes meaningful only when the people responsible for carrying it out understand exactly what needs to happen next.

From the Boardroom to Monday Morning

At the heart of Karpatkin’s book is a simple question: Can employees act on the company’s strategy first thing Monday morning? Drawing on years of operational experience, he explains how strategies often lose clarity between executive planning and frontline execution.

“A strategy isn’t finished until someone on the front line knows what to do with it on Monday morning,” said David Karpatkin, author of The Monday Morning Test.

The book emphasizes connecting business objectives to clear, actionable responsibilities that employees can carry out each day.

Leadership Lessons Built Through Real Operational Experience

With more than 12 years of leadership experience, Karpatkin has managed operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. His achievements include relocating a 15,000-square-foot warehouse with only one day of downtime and leading teams that achieved a 13 percent efficiency gain, an 88 percent improvement in stock receiving, and a 34 percent increase in pick-and-pack productivity.

He continues to manage a frontline specialty-pharmacy team, keeping his leadership approach grounded in daily operational realities.

“Execution is where strategy earns the right to matter,” said Karpatkin.

A Practical Framework for Leaders Who Need Results

The Monday Morning Test provides practical tools for turning business strategies into actionable tasks. It covers seven warning signs of execution gaps, five elements of effective instructions, real-world examples, and a structured 60-day implementation plan.

Karpatkin also emphasizes the importance of explaining the “so that” behind each task, helping employees understand how their responsibilities contribute to broader business goals.

“Most companies don’t have a strategy problem. They have a translation problem. The plan is clear at the top and it disappears on the way down,” said Karpatkin.

The Personal Philosophy Behind The Monday Morning Test

For Karpatkin, the motivation to write The Monday Morning Test extends beyond professional consulting and business operations.

His leadership philosophy is influenced by experiences outside the workplace, including sailing and fatherhood.

Karpatkin often draws parallels between navigating a sailboat and leading an organization. In sailing, a relatively small adjustment in direction can significantly change the final destination.

He applies that same principle to business leadership, where consistent improvements and thoughtful course corrections can influence long-term results.

His belief in becoming 1 percent better each day also informs his approach to personal development, parenting, and managing teams.

Karpatkin credits Simon Sinek’s Start With Why as an influence on how he thinks about purpose, leadership, and helping others recognize their capabilities.

These ideas contributed to his decision to write a book that addresses both the practical responsibilities and the human dimensions of leadership.

“I wrote this book for the leaders I’ve worked beside, people with good plans who watched them die in the gap between the boardroom and the front line,” said Karpatkin.

Through the book, he seeks to share lessons developed while managing real teams, navigating operational challenges, and helping individuals connect their daily work to meaningful organizational outcomes.

How David Karpatkin’s Consulting Work Shaped the Book

Karpatkin’s experience as founder and owner of TKD Consulting LLC also informs the framework presented in The Monday Morning Test.

Through his consulting work, he collaborates with leaders of companies generating approximately $5 million to $50 million in annual revenue, particularly in industrial, business-to-business services, and software-as-a-service sectors.

His work focuses on helping organizations strengthen sales execution, operational processes, continuous improvement, and leadership capabilities.

Karpatkin’s approach emphasizes practical implementation rather than recommendations that remain confined to presentations or planning documents.

He applies a 90-day execution model designed to identify organizational constraints, develop solutions, and establish processes that client teams can continue managing independently.

While these professional experiences contribute to the book’s methodology, The Monday Morning Test represents Karpatkin’s broader perspective on leadership, accountability, and the responsibility of turning ideas into meaningful work.

His underlying belief is that sustainable execution depends on developing capable people and creating systems that continue functioning without constant outside intervention.

“Every great plan deserves a company that can actually deliver it,” said Karpatkin.

A New Resource for Mid-Market Business Leaders

The Monday Morning Test is written for CEOs, operations executives, managers, and business leaders who recognize the difference between developing a sound strategy and consistently implementing it.

The book addresses challenges commonly experienced by growing organizations, including unclear ownership, inconsistent communication, competing priorities, and limited accountability between leadership and frontline teams.

Karpatkin presents strategy execution as a leadership discipline that requires clarity, follow-through, and an understanding of how decisions made at the executive level affect employees responsible for daily operations.

His goal is to provide a repeatable approach that leaders can adapt to their organizations rather than a theoretical model dependent on external consultants.

The book is scheduled for release on December 1, 2026.

Additional information about David Karpatkin and his professional work is available at TKD Consulting, where he also publishes articles on operational execution, continuous improvement, and leadership development.

About David Karpatkin

David Karpatkin is an operations leader, business consultant, author, and founder of TKD Consulting LLC. With more than 12 years of experience managing operations across North America and the Caribbean, he specializes in helping mid-market organizations turn business strategies into measurable actions. His expertise includes sales leadership, operations management, process improvement, and frontline team development.

Karpatkin is the author of The Monday Morning Test: How Mid-Market Companies Turn Strategy Into Work That Actually Gets Done, scheduled for release on December 1, 2026. His leadership philosophy emphasizes practical execution, continuous improvement, and employee development. Additional insights on strategy and leadership are available on the TKD Consulting blog. Updates are shared through the TKD Consulting LinkedIn page and David Karpatkin’s LinkedIn profile. For inquiries, contact david@tkdconsult.com.

DMR News ID: 101973