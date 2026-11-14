Coverall® of Madison has received 49 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars from local businesses, reinforcing its role as the best commercial cleaning service in Madison, WI. The ratings come from clinics, offices, classrooms and storefronts in Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, Janesville, Beloit, and the greater south-central Wisconsin area. Of the 49 Google reviews, 45 are Five-Star ratings.

Coverall – A Leading Franchisor for Commercial Cleaning Services

The local Franchise Business Owners who earned those reviews handle janitorial and commercial cleaning across Dane and Rock counties. They have the backing of a national brand that operates in 33 states and more than 75 locations.

45 Five-Star Reviews, Nine in Ten Customers

Forty-five five-star ratings out of 49 means more than nine in ten Madison customers gave the team top marks. Reviews regularly mention dependable schedules, quick communication, and overall satisfaction with the cleaning delivery. The Madison support center, on the city’s west side, trains and supports the independent Franchise Business Owners behind that work.

The Process Behind the Rating

Every Madison Franchise Business Owner delivers the Core 4® Cleaning Process. It is Coverall’s science-based system, built around CDC and AORN guidelines to limit cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces. It has four parts:

Color-coded microfiber tools assigned to specific areas of a building

Hospital-grade disinfectants

HEPA-filtered vacuums

No-dip flat mops that use fresh solution on every surface

Ready for Wisconsin Winters

Snow, slush and road salt take a toll on commercial floors for months at a time. Through its Preventative Maintenance programs, Coverall of Madison schedules floor cleaning for carpet, tile and grout, hardwood and terrazzo surfaces. It also offers:

Window, upholstery and office furniture cleaning

Overhead and high-level dusting

Disinfecting and electrostatic spraying

Deep cleaning and Day Porter coverage through On-Demand Cleaning

Where Coverall Cleans in South-Central Wisconsin

Coverall of Madison designs each program around how a facility actually runs. That ranges from medical offices that need infection-control cleaning to schools and daycare centers that sanitize every day. The team also serves government and municipal buildings, professional offices, fitness centers, retail stores, auto dealerships and places of worship.

“Forty-five five-star reviews tell us our Madison Franchise Business Owners are delivering what they promise, week in and week out,” said Shirley Klein, Coverall’s Chief Operations Officer. “That kind of consistency is what facility managers remember, and it’s how trust gets built with a business over time.”

Madison-area organizations can schedule a free walkthrough and receive a customized cleaning quote from Coverall of Madison.

Commercial Cleaning in Madison, WI: Common Questions

What makes a provider the best commercial cleaning service in Madison, WI?

Look at how many five-star reviews stand behind a provider’s rating, the cleaning method it uses, and its experience with similar facilities. Coverall of Madison has earned 45 five-star Google reviews within a 4.7-star average across 49 reviews, and cleans every account with the Core 4® Cleaning Process.

Which communities does Coverall of Madison cover?

Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, Janesville, Beloit and nearby communities in south-central Wisconsin. Businesses with sites in other markets can work with Coverall’s network across 33 states and more than 75 locations, as well as its operations in Canada and Japan.

What does commercial cleaning cost in the Madison area?

Cost depends on square footage, cleaning frequency and scope of work. Coverall of Madison prices each account after a free on-site walkthrough instead of applying a flat rate.

Can Coverall help protect floors during the winter months?

Yes. Preventative Maintenance programs include scheduled carpet, hard floor, and tile and grout care to manage the salt and moisture tracked into buildings during colder months.

What makes the Core 4® Cleaning Process different?

It is a standardized, science-based system that follows CDC and AORN guidelines. Hospital-grade disinfectants, color-coded microfiber tools, no-dip flat mops and HEPA-filtered vacuums work together to reduce cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces.

How can a business request a quote?

Contact Coverall of Madison through the Coverall website to book an on-site walkthrough. The team then builds a program and price around the facility’s size, schedule and industry needs.

About Coverall of Madison

Coverall® of Madison is south-central Wisconsin’s commercial cleaning solution for all types of businesses, from office spaces to medical facilities, retail shops, schools, and more. Its network of local Franchise Business Owners delivers janitorial services built on Coverall’s proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system designed to help ensure every space within a facility is free of dirt, germs, and messes. The Madison support center serves businesses throughout Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, Janesville, and Beloit.

DMR News ID: 101969