The Key Keeper, the commercial locksmith Jeffersonville, KY businesses rely on for business rekeying, restricted keys, and master key systems, has reached 200 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars after eight years of service in Jeffersonville, Mount Sterling, and Winchester. Established in September 2018, the locally owned mobile locksmith is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for lockouts, key replacement, and emergency help for commercial, residential, and automotive clients.

Commercial Door Panic Device Repair

The Key Keeper operates entirely on the road, with no storefront, bringing key-cutting and programming equipment directly to the customer’s location. The business is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For businesses, that includes rekeying locks, installing and servicing master key systems, and supplying restricted keys that standard kiosks and hardware stores cannot copy.

Business rekeying is a growing focus for the company. When an employee leaves or is let go and does not return a key, the lock still accepts that key until it is changed. Rekeying alters the lock’s internal pins so the old key no longer works, without replacing the hardware. The Key Keeper, a commercial locksmith in Jeffersonville, KY, can be called at any hour, rekeys standard, high-security, and interchangeable core locks, and works with brands including Schlage, Yale, Best, and Adams Rite.

“A lot of business owners let an employee go and never get the key back. If that key still opens the door, you have a security problem you may not know about. Rekeying the locks fixes that the same day, and a restricted key system keeps it from happening again, because you control who can have copies made,” said Jonathan Stephens, owner of The Key Keeper.

Restricted key systems are a second focus. The Key Keeper stocks a wide variety of restricted keys and builds and services master key systems, so a business can give different employees different levels of access. The company also provides specialty and hard-to-find key copies, interchangeable core locks, and commercial hardware work, including continuous hinge installation and lock upgrades. You can see more of our recent jobs and work on The Key Keeper’s Facebook page.

Automotive work remains a core specialty, including car lockouts, key replacement when all keys are lost, key programming, ignition repair, and broken key extraction for domestic, foreign, and German vehicles. The company also provides residential services such as lockouts, rekeying, and smart lock installation.

The Key Keeper serves communities across Montgomery, Bath, Clark, Powell, and Rowan Counties. It is the commercial locksmith Mount Sterling KY companies can call, and a locksmith Winchester KY businesses can reach, along with the surrounding towns. In Montgomery County, it covers Jeffersonville, Mount Sterling, Camargo, and Judy. In Bath County, it serves Owingsville, Sharpsburg, Preston, and Salt Lick. Winchester in Clark County, Clay City, Stanton, and Slade in Powell County, and Morehead in Rowan County are also within its service area.

Kentucky does not require a state locksmith license. The Key Keeper is fully insured, and Stephens completes locksmith training and certification courses each year. The company is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted local locksmith operators.

Business owners can learn more or request service by visiting The Key Keeper’s Google listing or calling (859) 398-9205.

DMR News ID: 101947