Whoop, the maker of screenless fitness trackers, has launched Whoop Humans, a social networking feature that allows members to follow friends and family while sharing selected health and fitness data. The feature became available on November 12, 2026, within the Whoop app at no additional cost across all membership tiers.

According to Whoop’s official announcement, members can share sleep scores, recovery metrics, workout activities, and personal achievements. Followers can react, leave comments, and view photos accompanied by performance information through a feature called Moments.

Whoop Expands Its Existing Social Features

Whoop Humans builds on the company’s existing Teams feature, which organizes members into groups with shared fitness data and leaderboards. The company said 57% of its members participate in at least one Team, while the new network introduces individual follower relationships and more personalized sharing controls.

Members can approve followers and determine which health metrics appear on their profiles, allowing coaches to monitor individual clients without exposing their information to other users. CEO Will Ahmed told TechCrunch that early testing showed members were particularly responsive when friends reported low recovery scores, suggesting that users may find the feature useful for checking on one another.

Privacy Controls Limit Health Data Sharing

Whoop said participation is optional, with members able to remove followers or temporarily hide their activity through a feature called Stealth Mode. Activities designated as sensitive remain private by default, while medical records and health alerts are excluded from sharing.

The company also allows users to report inappropriate comments or photographs for review. Ahmed said Whoop does not sell member information or license personal data to third parties.

Whoop permits membership from age 13, although minimum-age requirements vary by country. Younger members can participate in social sharing subject to applicable consent requirements and privacy settings.

Whoop Expands Its Healthcare and Retail Operations

The launch follows Whoop’s expansion into health monitoring services, including FDA-cleared electrocardiogram capabilities, atrial fibrillation detection, blood pressure insights, blood testing, and medical-record integration. Ahmed reported substantial membership growth among users aged over 60 and confirmed that eligible Medicare beneficiaries are already using Whoop devices through its Connected Care program.

Whoop currently employs approximately 1,200 people, with platform membership increasing by over 70% annually for three consecutive years. Ahmed expects the company to approach four million members by the end of 2026, although he declined to disclose revenue or profitability.

The company also plans to begin selling its devices through approximately 500 Ulta Beauty stores in March 2027, with a longer-term target exceeding 1,000 locations. Ahmed said Whoop’s female customer base has more than doubled over the past year.

Ahmed also confirmed that Whoop remains interested in acquisitions and eventually plans to pursue an initial public offering. His comments followed competitor Oura’s announcement of a $625 million acquisition of healthcare startup Counsel Health.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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