United Airlines has announced restrictions preventing unauthorized third-party artificial intelligence agents from booking flights, managing reservations, and accessing customer accounts on behalf of travelers. The airline cited cybersecurity concerns and potential violations of federal aviation regulations as reasons for limiting automated access to its systems.

In its November 11 announcement, United said the restrictions would apply to its website and mobile app, as well as indirect access through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The company is also updating its booking, ticketing, and distribution policies to prohibit unauthorized AI assistants from conducting transactions.

United Warns of Account Security and Unauthorized Transactions

United said allowing third-party AI assistants to access customer accounts could expose personal information, particularly when travelers share login credentials with external applications. Compromised credentials could allow unauthorized parties to access sensitive account details or conduct transactions without the account holder’s knowledge.

The airline also warned that automated assistants could make unintended purchases, modify reservations, or redeem MileagePlus loyalty miles without the customer’s approval. These risks arise when AI agents independently perform tasks using account credentials provided by travelers.

United’s restrictions also address federal aviation safety requirements administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation (DOT). Certain procedures, including flight check-in, require passengers to personally acknowledge that their baggage does not contain prohibited substances such as explosives.

The airline said AI agents cannot independently provide the human acknowledgments required during these procedures. Allowing automated systems to complete such actions could therefore create compliance issues under federal aviation regulations.

Restrictions Extend to Travel Agencies and Booking Platforms

United will also restrict travel agencies and booking aggregators from allowing unauthorized AI agents to access its flight inventory and reservation systems for transactions. According to Business Travel News, agencies seeking to use AI assistants for booking or servicing United flights must obtain the airline’s permission.

The restrictions do not prevent travelers from searching for United flights or comparing fares through established booking platforms. However, unauthorized personal AI agents will not be permitted to complete reservations or manage bookings on customers’ behalf.

United also plans to update its Digital Trust Center with guidance explaining the restrictions, account protection measures, and procedures for obtaining assistance when AI tools perform unintended actions.

Banks Also Warn Customers Against Sharing Passwords

United’s announcement follows similar warnings from financial institutions concerning the use of autonomous AI assistants. Bank of America recently advised customers against sharing online banking passwords with third-party AI tools because of security and privacy risks.

The airline said it would continue evaluating how personal AI assistants interact with its services as the technology develops. Its current restrictions focus on unauthorized tools that access customer accounts or perform transactions without approved security and authentication controls.

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