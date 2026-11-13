Norwest, a global investment firm backed exclusively by Wells Fargo, has raised $4 billion for its eighteenth fund, its largest in 65 years, with plans to increase investments in artificial intelligence companies. The new fund, named Norwest 18, will support venture capital and growth equity investments across technology, healthcare, and consumer businesses, primarily in the United States, India, and Israel.

According to the firm’s official announcement on November 12, the fundraising brings Norwest’s total capital under management to $18 billion. The firm plans to invest in companies at different development stages, from early-stage startups to established businesses seeking growth capital.

Norwest Targets AI Applications Across Multiple Industries

Norwest intends to expand investments in physical AI, voice AI, cybersecurity systems designed for autonomous AI agents, and technology applications in industrial and aerospace operations. The firm is particularly interested in startups developing AI-native applications, computing infrastructure, specialized AI models, and cybersecurity solutions.

Jeff Crowe, a senior managing partner at Norwest, told TechCrunch that the firm is pursuing opportunities across multiple industries because AI applications extend beyond individual sectors. He said AI could affect enterprise technology, consumer services, healthcare, networking, and business applications, with companies increasingly adapting their products to support autonomous AI systems.

Recent investments reflect this approach, including Coval, which develops tools for evaluating AI agents, and Generalist AI, which builds foundation models for robotics. Norwest has also invested in LlamaIndex, a company developing infrastructure that allows AI applications to interact with enterprise data.

Global Investment Strategy Builds on Previous Fund

Norwest’s latest fundraising follows its $3 billion seventeenth fund, announced in April 2024. Since then, the firm has made more than 87 investments and supported over 30 liquidity events involving portfolio companies, including public listings and acquisitions.

The firm has previously backed companies including Plaid, Spotify, Uber, Vuori, and VAST Data. Its investment activities cover several sectors, including financial technology, enterprise software, healthcare, consumer products, and emerging technologies.

Norwest also plans to continue investing in India and Israel, where it has maintained an investment presence for approximately 20 years. In India, the firm has supported businesses across financial services, enterprise technology, and consumer platforms, while its Israeli investments have focused on areas including cybersecurity and data infrastructure.

The new fund will also support companies developing financial infrastructure, healthcare technologies, and AI applications for drug discovery and patient care. Norwest said it would continue providing portfolio companies with operational guidance, industry expertise, and access to its advisor network alongside financial investment.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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