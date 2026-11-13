U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, following Huang’s resignation after 33 years leading the chipmaker. Trump made the recommendation on November 12, 2026, shortly after Nvidia confirmed Huang’s departure and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Huang’s leadership and identified Cook as his preferred successor, writing, “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Nvidia has not indicated that Cook is under consideration, and neither Cook nor Apple has publicly responded to the suggestion.

Tim Cook’s Leadership Experience at Apple

Cook stepped down as Apple’s chief executive on September 1, 2026, after 15 years in the position, with John Ternus succeeding him. According to Apple’s official announcement, Cook transitioned to executive chairman of the board, maintaining responsibilities involving international relationships and engagement with government policymakers.

Cook became Apple’s CEO in 2011 following co-founder Steve Jobs and oversaw the company’s expansion across hardware, software, services, and international markets. His experience managing a major technology company through a leadership transition has also attracted attention from corporate governance specialists.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale School of Management, identified Cook as a potential candidate in a Time opinion article published on November 11. Sonnenfeld highlighted Cook’s experience succeeding Jobs and managing Apple following its founder’s departure from day-to-day leadership.

Nvidia Begins Search Following Huang’s Resignation

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO, and board member following reports of extramarital relationships, including allegations involving a woman suspected of connections to Chinese intelligence and a senior Nvidia executive. The developments prompted an internal investigation and scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over potential national security concerns.

In its November 12 announcement, Nvidia confirmed that Kress would serve as interim CEO while continuing her existing responsibilities as chief financial officer. The company’s board has begun searching for a permanent replacement and will evaluate both internal and external candidates.

Nvidia also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first board chair following Huang’s departure. Jones, who has served on the board since Nvidia’s founding in 1993, will oversee the board during the leadership transition.

Trump’s suggestion comes after years of engagement with both technology executives, including discussions with Huang concerning U.S. restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China. Cook has also maintained contact with the administration, including meetings concerning Apple’s investments in domestic manufacturing.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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