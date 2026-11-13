The cost of producing managed IT services has begun falling, and artificial intelligence is the reason. Sourcing advisor ISG reported in July 2026 that AI is driving larger year-on-year price reductions in managed-services contracts. Reductions that would normally run around 25 percent are now closer to 40 percent. Opsio Chief Operating Officer Fredrik Karlsson predicts that analytical and performance-based automation will lead the industry’s next, larger step.

“The production cost of managed IT is falling, and the honest thing for a provider to do is to pass it on,” said Karlsson. “The savings only arrive once the compliance question is answered. A model that runs inside the customer’s own jurisdiction, with the records to prove it, is one our customers will actually let near their operations.”

Boston Consulting Group finds that service providers expect the delivery pyramid behind a contract to shrink by 10 to 20 percent within 24 months as agentic AI is embedded into their workflows. IDC reports that when managed services providers deploy AI across their delivery operations, per-unit costs fall. Opsio has begun lowering the production costs of its own managed IT deliveries through AI models that are compliant by design, aligned with data protection and AI regulations, so customers can feel confident bringing AI into their operations. Karlsson called the savings the first step in the process, not the last.

“What we have today is mostly analytical automation: the AI reads, correlates, and recommends, and an engineer acts,” Karlsson continued. “The next step is performance-based automation, where the AI acts within limits we have set and a person supervises the outcome. We expect that step to lower the cost of managed IT by more than the first one did.”

ISG’s analysts report that providers are not pricing around the assumption that AI will deliver significant cost or headcount reductions. BCG measures the gap between promise and delivery, with enterprises expecting 30 to 40 percent productivity gains from agentic AI. According to IDC data, 55 percent of IT buyers expect AI-powered managed services to cost more, while 37 percent expect prices to fall. Opsio stands firmly in the second position.

AI in IT operations works on exactly the data that regulators care about: logs, tickets, user identities, configuration records, and personal data. This is shown most clearly in Europe. According to Eurostat, among EU enterprises that considered AI and did not adopt it, 52.5 percent cited unclear legal consequences, and 48.8 percent cited data protection concerns. Opsio removes that obstacle by routing every model call through a private AI gateway hosted in the European Union, which pseudonymizes personal data before any model sees it, blocks non-EU model routes, and keeps a write-once audit record of every call.

The European rulebook is now fixed. Obligations for stand-alone, high-risk systems apply from December 2027 on, and from August 2028 for AI embedded in regular products. The everyday uses of AI in managed IT, such as agents that correlate alerts, forecast capacity, or draft root-cause reports, are generally not considered high risk under the regulations. What the rules do require is documentation of what each system is, what data it touches, and where that information is stored. Opsio keeps that record for every AI component in a managed IT delivery.

Today’s savings come mostly from analytical automation. The next step is performance-based automation. Gartner predicted that 50 percent of organizations will use AI agents with minimal human involvement in IT operations by 2030, a dramatic increase from nearly zero in 2026. Another Gartner prediction forecasts that 70 percent of organizations will adopt autonomous reliability practices by the same date, increasing from the current five percent.

Opsio is actively passing the cost-saving benefits on to customers. The company optimizes its evolving managed IT services with compliant AI, and the reduction in engineering hours is reflected in pricing for renewal and new contracts.

The model is now in production for Opsio’s managed cloud, DevOps, and security customers across the Nordic countries and the European Union. New customers start with a managed IT assessment that maps the current cost of service, identifies the work automation can take over, classifies each AI component under the AI Act and the GDPR, and ends with a fixed-price proposal. Visit the official Opsio website to learn more about its managed IT services or request a fixed-price proposal.

DMR News ID: 101934