Entrepreneur and business leader Rajiv Sharma, founder of Knack Systems and Knack Global, was recently featured on Entrepreneurs on Fire, the business podcast hosted by John Lee Dumas, in an episode titled “The Hidden Cost of Hesitation in Entrepreneurship.”

In the interview, Sharma shares insights from more than two decades of building and leading companies across enterprise technology and healthcare services. The discussion explores how entrepreneurs can navigate uncertainty, make consequential decisions, build resilient organizations, and pursue sustainable growth.

A central theme of the conversation is the often-overlooked cost of delaying important business decisions.

Drawing from his experience leading international organizations, Sharma examines how hesitation can create missed opportunities, slow execution, and leave businesses vulnerable to changing market conditions.

The conversation also highlights an example from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma describes implementing remote-work protocols across his organization ahead of nationwide lockdowns in India, helping the business prepare for disruption while maintaining operational continuity.

The experience illustrates a broader leadership principle: anticipating change and acting with conviction can be just as important as responding effectively once a crisis emerges.

As the founder of Knack Systems and Knack Global, Sharma has worked across two industries where execution, customer relationships, and operational discipline are critical to long-term success.

Knack Systems operates in the enterprise technology sector, while Knack Global serves the healthcare industry through revenue cycle management and related services.

Throughout the podcast, Sharma discusses the complexities of scaling businesses across international markets, including building leadership teams, aligning departments, establishing accountability, and maintaining consistent service quality across geographically distributed operations.

He also examines the importance of managing cash flow, balancing growth with financial discipline, and developing organizational systems that can support expansion without compromising customer satisfaction.

Beyond business growth, the episode explores the challenges that accompany entrepreneurship.

Sharma reflects on setbacks, unsuccessful business decisions, and unexpected market developments that have influenced his approach to evaluating risks and opportunities.

Rather than treating setbacks as isolated failures, he emphasizes the importance of learning from experience, reassessing assumptions, and adapting business strategies as circumstances evolve.

The discussion offers practical perspectives for founders and executives navigating competitive markets, operational complexity, and periods of economic uncertainty.

Entrepreneurs on Fire features conversations with entrepreneurs and business leaders about the decisions, challenges, and strategies behind their professional journeys.

Sharma’s appearance brings together lessons from enterprise technology, healthcare services, and international business leadership, with particular emphasis on the relationship between decisive action, organizational resilience, and sustainable growth.

The episode offers listeners an opportunity to learn from Sharma’s experiences building companies, managing uncertainty, and developing leadership practices intended to support long-term enterprise value.

DMR News ID: 101931