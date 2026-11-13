The Santa Rosa Beach real estate business brings Richardson’s “I’ll get that done for you” service standard to buyers and sellers along Scenic Highway 30A, Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and Inlet Beach

Realtor Jen Richardson has launched SOLD Emerald Coast, a boutique real estate business based in Santa Rosa Beach. Richardson has completed more than 650 successful real estate transactions since starting in 2017 and established her career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty. She is now expanding her focus to Florida’s Emerald Coast while continuing to serve her clients in Indiana.

The launch brings Richardson’s experience in residential sales, negotiation, marketing and client representation to the Emerald Coast. SOLD Emerald Coast focuses on the luxury residential communities along Scenic Highway 30A, as well as Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and Inlet Beach, and represents both buyers and sellers.

“Our focus is helping buyers and sellers on the Emerald Coast make confident decisions, with local knowledge guiding every step of the process,” said Jen Richardson, Founder and Realtor®, SOLD Emerald Coast, LLC.

A Proven Standard of Service, Brought to a New Market

Richardson has built her career on a reputation for advocating for her clients, paying close attention to detail and getting the job done. Her business is guided by a simple philosophy: “I’ll get that done for you.” That approach is reflected in more than 100 five-star client reviews across platforms and in an established reputation for responsiveness, negotiation, honesty and follow-through.

SOLD Emerald Coast carries that same standard into a new region. Whether buying or selling, clients work with an experienced professional who is focused on protecting their interests, anticipating challenges and pursuing the best possible outcome.

Services for Buyers and Sellers

For sellers, SOLD Emerald Coast offers property positioning, professional photography, cinematic video marketing, strategic exposure, pricing guidance, negotiation and transaction management. Homeowners looking for a Luxury Homes Real Estate Agent in Emerald Coast can work directly with Richardson from pricing through closing.

For buyers, Richardson provides property searches, personalized guidance, market analysis, negotiations and representation throughout the purchase process. Buyers considering homes in and around Destin and 30A can learn more about working with a Luxury Homes Real Estate Agent in Destin Florida.

About SOLD Emerald Coast

Sold Emerald Coast is a real estate business serving buyers and sellers along Florida’s Emerald Coast. The team assists clients with listing, marketing and purchasing residential property in the region. More information is available at soldemeraldcoast.com.

What is SOLD Emerald Coast?

SOLD Emerald Coast, LLC is a boutique real estate business based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, led by Realtor® Jen Richardson. It serves buyers and sellers along Florida’s Emerald Coast, including Scenic Highway 30A, Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and Inlet Beach.

What experience does Jen Richardson bring to SOLD Emerald Coast?

Jen Richardson has completed more than 650 successful real estate transactions since starting in 2017 and established her career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty. She has more than 100 five-star client reviews across platforms, has received multiple Berkshire Hathaway Home Services awards and continues to serve clients in Indiana.

What services does SOLD Emerald Coast offer home sellers?

Sellers receive property positioning, professional photography, cinematic video marketing, strategic exposure, pricing guidance, negotiation and transaction management.

How does SOLD Emerald Coast help home buyers?

Buyers receive property searches, personalized guidance, market analysis, negotiations and representation throughout the purchase process, with local knowledge guiding each step.

Media Contact

Company: SOLD Emerald Coast, LLC

Contact: Jen Richardson, Founder and Realtor

Phone: (812) 521-7361

Location: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459

Website: https://soldemeraldcoast.com

https://soldemeraldcoast.com

DMR News ID: 101922