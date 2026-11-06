Meta Acquires AI Coding Startup Conductor to Expand Agent Development

Meta has acquired Conductor, an AI coding startup that allows developers to coordinate multiple AI agents working simultaneously on software projects. The acquisition, confirmed on November 4, 2026, adds technology for managing parallel coding tasks to Meta’s expanding artificial intelligence operations, although the companies have not disclosed the financial terms.

Conductor founder and CEO Charlie Holtz announced the acquisition in a company statement, confirming that the startup would join Meta and develop a new interface expected in early 2027. Meta separately confirmed the transaction to TechCrunch but declined to provide additional details.

Conductor Develops Parallel AI Coding Workspaces

Founded in 2024, Conductor develops software that allows engineers to deploy multiple AI coding agents into separate workspaces within a single project. The system enables agents to work on different programming tasks simultaneously while keeping their activities organized.

Developers can operate these agents locally, through cloud infrastructure, or from mobile devices. Instead of developing its own underlying AI models, Conductor integrates technologies from providers including Anthropic and OpenAI.

The startup introduced its primary product in summer 2026, offering developers a way to coordinate AI-assisted programming across multiple tasks. Its approach focuses on managing agent workflows rather than generating code through a single chatbot interface.

Holtz said he would work with Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, and Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta Superintelligence Labs. He did not specify how Conductor’s technology would be incorporated into Meta’s existing products.

Conductor Cloud Service to Shut Down November 20

Following the acquisition, Conductor said its existing core features would remain operational until early 2027. However, the company will discontinue its cloud service on November 20, 2026, and begin deleting user data stored in the cloud afterward.

The shutdown affects customers using Conductor’s hosted infrastructure, while the startup indicated that its other existing features would continue functioning during the transition. Holtz said the company was preparing a new product experience for early next year but did not disclose its functionality or launch date.

Meta Expands AI Coding and Agent Capabilities

Meta has been investing in AI development tools as part of its efforts to expand its position in the market for autonomous software agents. In August 2026, the company introduced Muse Code, an AI coding agent designed to work with large software repositories.

Meta has also launched Muse, an AI agent platform that reportedly reached 10 million U.S. downloads within 40 days of its release. The company has continued expanding its AI operations through product development, recruitment, and acquisitions.

Earlier in 2026, Meta acquired Moltbook, a social networking platform developed around interactions between AI agents. The Conductor acquisition adds software development and agent coordination capabilities to its portfolio.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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