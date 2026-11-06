Bart Ratliff of Client Growth Strategies Announces AI-Powered Lead Generation and Search Visibility Solutions for Business Growth

Client Growth Strategies, founded by Bart Ratliff, is bringing together artificial intelligence (AI) lead generation and search visibility strategies to help businesses address two important challenges: finding the right prospective customers and establishing credibility when those prospects research potential providers. Based in Greer, South Carolina, the company serves business owners and sales professionals throughout the Greenville-Spartanburg Upstate market and nationwide.

Founded in 2012 as Inspired Marketing and rebranded in 2025, Client Growth Strategies has developed its services around prospecting, digital visibility, and relationship building. Its approach recognizes that generating leads is only one part of business growth. Companies must also establish an online presence that helps prospective customers understand their services and evaluate their credibility.

As buyers increasingly use Google and AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity to research businesses, maintaining accurate and accessible digital information has become an important consideration. Client Growth Strategies combines prospect identification with authority-building solutions to address both stages of the customer discovery process.

AI Leads Tool Supports Targeted Business Prospecting

One of the company’s primary offerings is the AI Leads Tool, a prospecting solution designed to help business owners and sales professionals identify people and organizations that align with their target markets.

At the heart of the platform is AI Search, which builds a complete prospect search from a plain-language description of who the user wants to reach. Alongside AI Search are eight specialized search tools: People Search, Company Search, Local Search, Domain Search, Influencer Search, Buyer Intent Search, Website Visitor Search, and Property and Mortgage Search. Every email returned is run through verification, and every record includes a research summary that gives users context on the prospect and their company before the first outreach.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the size of a contact database, the approach emphasizes identifying relevant prospects and providing information that can support more informed outreach. This helps address a common challenge in sales development: finding people who are genuinely aligned with a company’s products, services, or professional offerings.

The tool forms part of a broader growth strategy in which prospecting and online visibility work together. Once a potential customer has been identified, the business needs an accessible digital presence that supports credibility during the research and decision-making process.

CGS Authority Infrastructure Strengthens Google and AI Search Presence

Alongside lead generation, Client Growth Strategies offers CGS Authority Infrastructure, a framework designed to improve how businesses appear across traditional search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

The infrastructure incorporates five areas: Local Search Foundation, AI Search Presence, Content Authority, Credential Infrastructure, and Reputation.

These components address different aspects of digital visibility. Local Search Foundation supports geographic discovery, while AI Search Presence focuses on making business information accessible to AI-powered platforms. Content Authority develops relevant information associated with a company’s services and expertise. Credential Infrastructure organizes professional credibility signals, while Reputation addresses customer feedback and public perception.

The framework incorporates search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), and large language model optimization (LLMO).

Together, these disciplines address how businesses can make their information easier to discover, understand, and reference across different search environments. The objective is to establish a consistent digital foundation that helps prospective customers understand what a business offers and why its services may be relevant.

Client Growth Strategies also builds the Personal Authority AI Smart Site, a fully functioning site on a professional’s own domain with an AI assistant that answers questions and books meetings, because buyers look up the person, not just the company. Bart Ratliff’s own is live at bartratliff.com.

Seven Solutions Address Different Business Growth Needs

The company’s broader service portfolio includes seven solutions: CGS Authority Infrastructure, AI Leads Tool, AI Agents, AI Smart Sites, Google Reviews Optimizer, SendOutCards, and the Restaurant Be-Back Program.

AI Agents are designed to support business communication by handling inquiries, answering frequently asked questions, qualifying prospective customers, and assisting with appointment scheduling.

The Google Reviews Optimizer provides full Google Business Profile optimization and a keyword-enhanced response to every review, which is particularly important for organizations that depend on local discovery.

The Restaurant Be-Back Program focuses on customer retention for restaurants, bars, and clubs through communication and relationship marketing strategies intended to encourage previous guests to return.

SendOutCards adds a personal communication element through physical greeting cards and gifts. The service reflects Ratliff’s longstanding emphasis on maintaining meaningful customer relationships alongside digital marketing activities.

Together, these offerings provide businesses with solutions for prospecting, visibility, communication, and customer engagement.

Bart Ratliff Brings 35 Years of Sales and Marketing Experience

Ratliff brings over 35 years of sales and marketing experience across multiple industries. His relationship marketing philosophy began in 1995, when he took a picture of every new boat buyer at delivery and mailed it with a handwritten thank-you card, helping double dealership sales over two years. He later became a SendOutCards speaker and trainer, produced the Relationship Marketing Weekly podcast featuring notable industry leaders, and hosted the Relationship Marketing Grand Summit in 2019 and 2020.

Since 2020, Ratliff has served as Corporate Strategist at Sovereign Edge Solutions, a research and software development company that builds institutional-grade automated trading systems. His experience across sales, relationship marketing, and technology continues to shape Client Growth Strategies’ philosophy that technology should strengthen business relationships rather than replace them.

Client Projects Demonstrate Practical Applications

Client Growth Strategies applies its solutions across various sectors, including hospitality and real estate.

For Haywood Smokehouse, a three-location North Carolina BBQ restaurant named the No. 1 brisket spot in the U.S. and Canada by Yelp in 2023, Ratliff serves as Chief Growth Officer overseeing website development, nationwide shipping, and customer retention programs.

Additionally, the firm built an AI Smart Site, complete with an AI assistant, for K Real Estate in Murray, Utah, illustrating how its services adapt to diverse industry needs.

Supporting the Greenville-Spartanburg Upstate Business Community

Beyond Client Growth Strategies, Ratliff is a 20-year BNI member and an authorized BNI Launch Director Consultant. He also founded Upstate Business Network, a referral community and business directory connecting professionals across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina through networking events and business partnerships.

Client Growth Strategies is a BBB Accredited Business, a 2026 Greenville Chamber Investor, and a member of the Greater Greer and Simpsonville Chambers of Commerce. Based in Greer, South Carolina, the firm serves clients nationwide, combining AI lead generation, digital authority development, and relationship marketing to help businesses attract prospects and strengthen their online presence.

About Client Growth Strategies

Client Growth Strategies is a Greer, South Carolina-based business growth and digital authority firm founded in 2012 by Bart Ratliff. Rebranded in 2025, the company is built on Bart Ratliff’s more than 35 years of sales and marketing experience and offers AI-powered lead generation, search visibility infrastructure, AI Agents, AI Smart Sites, Google Reviews optimization, SendOutCards, and restaurant customer retention programs nationwide. Client Growth Strategies is BBB Accredited, a 2026 Greenville Chamber Investor, and a member of the Greater Greer and Simpsonville Chambers of Commerce.

Visit ClientGrowthStrategies.com, Bart Ratliff on LinkedIn, Client Growth Strategies on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok. For business inquiries, contact info@clientgrowthstrategies.com.

DMR News ID: 101295