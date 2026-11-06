Boribana Medical Training Launches Clinical Certificate in Facial Rejuvenation and Injectable Aesthetic Medicine, to Be Held at Florida International University

Miami, November 5, 2026

Boribana Medical Training (BMT), an institution specializing in advanced aesthetic medicine education for physicians, dentists, physician assistants (PAs), and nurses, announced the launch of its new Clinical Certificate in Facial Rejuvenation and Injectable Aesthetic Medicine. The program will be held at Florida International University and the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, with the first cohort scheduled to begin January 30, 2027.

Dr. Eduardo Cardona.

The announcement was made at a press conference on November 4 at the Graham Center Faculty Club at FIU, attended by healthcare professionals, academic representatives, business leaders, and members of the media.

The launch marks a major milestone in BMT’s expansion and its commitment to raising the bar for aesthetic medicine education in South Florida, where rapid growth in cosmetic procedures has outpaced consistent training standards. BMT aims to help establish a new gold standard for clinical education, sound medical judgment, and patient safety in the field.

Delivered over 8 weeks, the 50-hour curriculum combines didactic instruction with supervised hands-on training, including a cadaver lab, and covers applied facial anatomy, patient assessment, neuromodulators, dermal fillers, complication prevention and management, and professional development.

The program will be taught by BMT faculty rigorously trained in the Cardona Method®, BMT’s proprietary educational framework, under the direction of Dr. Eduardo Cardona as National Program Director.

Over the past five years, BMT has trained more than 3,000 healthcare professionals and has developed a specialized educational model centered on anatomical knowledge, evidence-based decision-making, and responsible clinical practice. Dr. Cardona has more than two decades of clinical experience, including over 22,000 facial aesthetic procedures performed before dedicating himself exclusively to education.

“Our mission has always been to raise the bar in aesthetic medicine education. Bringing our educational program into a university setting represents an important step toward strengthening the scientific and clinical foundations of this field,” said Dr. Eduardo Cardona, Co-Founder and National Program Director of BMT.

“After more than two years of planning, we are proud to offer what we believe is the first program of its kind in the United States, with a curriculum concentrated specifically on facial injectables,” said Doreen Gutierrez, Co-Founder and Vice President of BMT. “Our vision is to continue expanding access to high-quality aesthetic medicine education that maintains the academic rigor and professional standards that define our institution.”

The initiative also forms part of BMT’s broader national expansion strategy, focused on developing structured educational opportunities for healthcare professionals that go beyond learning injection techniques.

The program will be held at Florida International University, and the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine will provide continuing medical education (CME) credit for eligible participants.

All participants who successfully complete the program will receive the Clinical Certificate in Facial Rejuvenation and Injectable Aesthetic Medicine.

Registration is now open at BoribanaMedicalTraining.com.

About Boribana Medical Training

Boribana Medical Training (BMT) is a medical education institution specializing in facial aesthetics and injectable medicine training for licensed healthcare professionals. Founded by Dr. Eduardo Cardona and Doreen Gutierrez, BMT provides structured educational programs focused on applied facial anatomy, scientific foundations, advanced clinical techniques, patient safety, and professional development.

Website: www.boribanamedicaltraining.com

Instagram: @boribanamedicaltraining

DMR News ID: 101296